It’s the Most Spookiest Time of the Year￼

Boca Raton, FL – The scariest day of the year is just around the corner.

No, we’re not talking about Election Day – although we probably could.

No, Halloween – the traditional day for tricks and treats – happens Monday, Oct. 31.

You don’t have to wait until the final day to enjoy the season. Lots of pre-celebration events are planned for kids of all ages.

Such as…

Delray Kidsfest, free

Kidsfest, a parade and other Halloween fun, will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, and includes:

Trick or Treating: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at participating shops on Atlantic Avenue in the downtown district from Interstate 95 to A1A, and on Northeast and Southeast Second Avenue and Northeast and Southeast Seventh Avenue.

The parade is at 1 p.m. Oct. 29, along Atlantic Avenue and Northeast Fifth Avenue to Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Ave.



Kidsfest runs from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. with vendors, art projects and entertainment at Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Ave.

Do the Time Warp again

Boca Raton is bringing back the original Rocky Horror Picture Show with back-to-back showings on Friday, Oct.28, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Experience this fan classic cult film like never before at the Mizner Park Cultural Arts Center. And, as an added bonus, you’ll also get a chance to meet some of the characters doing a fun live parody of the film. For more details and ticket information visit the Rocky Horror Experience webpage.

Boca is also scheduling a “Haunted Hammock” event Friday, Oct. 28 at 7:30, 8, 8:30, 9 and 9:30 p.m.

Do you dare take a nighttime stroll through the haunted hammock at Gumbo Limbo Nature Center? Your guide will lead you through the shadowy and mysterious hammock forest where you will learn about nocturnal critters that creep and crawl when no one is around. Beware, you never know who or what you may meet.

This event is open to brave explorers ages 7 and over. Entrance is $10 for residents and members, others $13. Registration is required. For more information visit www.myboca.us/2135/Environmental-Programs.

Hallo Teen Gaming: Call of Cthulhu

Are you a fan of H.P. Lovecraft’s weird horror fiction? Be sure to join in the fun with this spooky board game at Spanish River Library on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. This free event is open to players from 13 to 18 years old. Advance enrollment is required.

Palm Beach Zoo

Pumpkinpalooza will be held from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. October 28-31 when animals at Palm Beach Zoo receive treats. Patrons may wear costumes. Entry fees are $27.75 for adults, $21.75 for ages 3-12 and $25.75 for seniors. Parking is free. The zoo is at 1301 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach. Call 561-547-9453

By Dale King