At our Halloween Warm Up, we will create a space where families and members of the community can come together for a day centered around laughter, music, fun, and connection.

Boca Raton Moms Connect powered by The Brilliant Team is a Facebook community with over 25,000 members. We are here to provide connections, and be a resource to learn and promote local events and businesses. Pop-by HUB was created to provide casual, low stress opportunities for connection in the physical word. Our events, meet-ups, educational series, service opportunities and celebrations are for you, your family, friends, and even your pets. This year’s Halloween Warm Up is extra special to us. Not only are we hosting our first community event since COVID, but we are also collecting goods for the victims of Hurricane Ian.



For more information call and/or email: Laura Monteiro, Marketing Coordinator, (561) 221-0491 or laura@thebrilliantteam.com

