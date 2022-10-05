Brightline to Begin Testing at 110 MPH through Martin and St. Lucie Counties

Brightline will begin testing trains at maximum speeds of 110 miles-per-hour in Martin and St. Lucie Counties the week of October 17, 2022. Residents should be alert and follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings. This first phase of testing is expected to take place over a six-week period and along an 11-mile section of track, spanning nine railroad crossings in Martin and St. Lucie Counties, including:

St. Lucie County

Savannah Rd. / Waterplant Rd.

Midway Rd. (CR 712)

Walton Rd.

Riverview Dr.

Martin County

County Line Rd.

Skyline Dr. (CR 722)

Pitchford Landing

Jensen Beach Blvd. (SR 707A)

Palmetto Ave.

During the testing period, flaggers will be present at all crossings listed above. Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists should be aware that rail traffic will run on BOTH tracks in BOTH directions. Failure to follow the law could result in fines, points on your license or loss of life. Testing is expected to bring additional wait times at railroad crossings.

“If the crossing arms are down, don’t drive around,” said Joe Meade, director of safety at Brightline. “This testing serves as a critical reminder to the public to be safe around active railroad tracks and obey all traffic laws. Never stop on the tracks, don’t drive around crossing gates and only cross tracks at a designated railroad crossing.”

The 110-mph testing, in preparation for opening to Orlando in 2023, will occur in phases along the 129-mile rail corridor between West Palm Beach and Cocoa, through Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Brevard Counties. Brightline has made crucial safety improvements at all 156 railroad crossings along the corridor. At the crossings in this testing area all safety improvements have been installed. Those improvements vary per crossing, but may include new crossing gates, signal systems, pedestrian gates, pavement markings and roadway profiles. Where trains will operate at 110 mph, all crossings have quad gates or medians to prevent motorists from driving around lowered crossing gates.