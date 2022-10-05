Boca Raton Innovation Campus Adds Two Companies to Growing Roster

CP Group, Florida’s largest office landlord and a prominent owner-operator of office properties throughout the Sunbelt, today announced two new leasing agreements at Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) – its fast-growing technology and life sciences hub in Boca Raton, Florida.

The new tenants are:

, a leading developer of software solutions for remote monitoring and teleoperation of autonomous vehicles, is relocating from Florida Atlantic University’s Tech Runway to BRiC, where it will occupy a 5,000-square foot space to host the first national autonomous vehicle remote control command center. Arete, a leading incident response and cybersecurity provider, is relocating from Boynton Beach, Florida, and will occupy a 13,500-square foot space. Arete is transforming the way businesses and governments manage cyber risk through proven incident response, tech-enabled managed services, and powerful data insights.

Jeff Kelly with CBRE represented the landlord in both transactions.

Guident and Arete represent the latest of many technology-focused tenants and corporate divisions that have been drawn to BRiC since CP Group acquired the campus in 2018. Other tenants that have moved in since the acquisition include Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Modernizing Medicine, Kroger, Canon, and Total Wine.

“Arete looks forward to being a part of the BRiC community alongside other innovative organizations,” said Arete’s CEO, Joe Mann, “We are excited to create a space where our team can collaborate and thrive.”

CP Group is currently executing a $100 million capital improvement investment to transform the sprawling 1.7-million-square-foot former IBM research and development facility into an amenity-rich campus similar to Google’s campus, including a Science Technology Engineering Art and Math (STEAM) lab, Boca Raton’s first food hall, presentation hall that will seat up to 1,000, two coffee shops, an autonomous grab-and-go, a wellness center, and more.

“As we attract innovative organizations like Guident and Arete, BRiC continues to solidify its standing as South Florida’s preeminent location for fast-growing creative and technology companies,” said Michael Perrette, General Manager for BRiC. “We look forward to continuing BRiC’s history of innovation by offering both amenities and dynamic office environments that allow us to compete with Silicon Valley and bring these businesses to Boca Raton.”

As part of the next phase of BRiC’s transformation into a mixed-use, live-work-play destination, CP Group has proposed the addition of a grocery store; medical offices; residential; retail; hotel; and more. Learn more about these future plans by visiting https://workatbric.com/futureofbric

Designed by Brutalist architect Marcel Breuer, BRiC’s mid-century modern aesthetic and location between two I-95 exits — adjacent to a Tri-Rail station and proximity to two major airports — offer ideal conditions for the complex to transform into a ‘town center’ integrated into the social fabric of Boca Raton.

Other amenities currently available to BRiC’s office tenants include a farmer’s market, fitness center, onsite daycare, outdoor courtyards, running and biking trails; and abundant displays of art, including an NFT exhibit; and “Rocket”, a 30-foot-tall, mirrored stainless-steel outdoor sculpture by artist Hubert Phipps.