Boca Helping Hands to Unveil the Sun Capital Annex and Celebrate $1M in Lifetime Support from the Sun Capital Partners Foundation

L to R: BHH Development Manager Karen Swedenborg, Alexis Racine, Jenna Pillsbury, Boca Raton City Council Member Monica Mayotte, Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce CEO Troy McLellan, BHH ED Greg Hazle, Eric Stein, Arthur Adler, Jason McCarthy, BHH Board Member Emeritus Dr. Eric Shaw, BHH Director of Food & Warehouse Operations Bill Harper

Boca Raton, FL – Boca Helping Hands (BHH) will unveil the Sun Capital Annex, a warehouse responsible for feeding tens of thousands of individuals throughout the region, on Thursday, October 13 at 1 p.m. at 1500 N.W. 1st Court, Boca Raton. The event will recognize $1 million in lifetime support from the Sun Capital Partners Foundation, whose support has been critical to BHH’s development over the past decade. The Foundation’s most recent $100,000 matching gift brought them to the $1 million milestone.

“We want to honor the Sun Capital Partners Foundation’s generous contributions to Boca Helping Hands, and also shed light on the considerable impact their support has had on our organization,” said Greg Hazle, Executive Director of Boca Helping Hands.



Sun Capital’s support over the last decade includes helping BHH to purchase a new refrigerated truck for food recovery, hosting food drives, volunteering, and matching end-of-year campaign donations to help BHH raise critical operating funds during the pandemic. They have also provided additional support through matching employee contributions and purchasing tickets to events. The Sun Capital Charity Committee, which makes each year’s funding decisions, consists of engaged employees who volunteer to serve each year to benefit their community with available Foundation funds.

“Since the Sun Capital Partners Foundation was founded in 2007, we have supported more than 700 charities, focusing on innovative nonprofits that have a strong culture of social engagement and provide a direct, positive impact, both globally and in local communities,” said Marc Leder, Co-CEO of Sun Capital Partners and president of The Foundation. “We are proud to support Boca Helping Hands and do our part to help ensure they can continue to provide assistance to those most in need.”

Leder and his Sun Capital Partners co-founder and co-CEO Rodger Krouse started the Sun Capital Partners Foundation with the belief that success brings with it a responsibility to make a difference.

Boca Helping Hands has tripled both its staff and budget over the last 10 years, growing from a humble soup kitchen and food pantry that assisted Boca Raton residents to a multi-service agency that now provides more than 27,000 people in South Palm Beach County with hunger-relief services, emergency financial assistance, access to healthcare, and job training each year.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today without the support of crucial philanthropic partners like Sun Capital,” said Gary Peters, Boca Helping Hands Board Chair.

To learn more, visit BocaHelpingHands.org or call Steve King, Development Director, at

561-417-0913, ext. 237 or email Steve@bocahelpinghands.org.

About Boca Helping Hands

Boca Helping Hands (BHH) is a community-based nonprofit that provides food, medical and financial assistance to meet basic human needs as well as education, job training and guidance to create self-sufficiency. Through its various programs, BHH assists over 27,000 people annually.

In 2021, BHH distributed more than 70,000 pantry bags from five Palm Beach County locations and served nearly 80,000 hot meals. The organization expands access to affordable medical, dental and behavioral care through its partnerships with Genesis Community Health (serving clients at clinics in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach) and Florida Atlantic University’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing Community Based Clinics (serving residents in West Palm Beach). In addition, BHH sends weekend meals home with food-insecure elementary school students via the BHH Backpacks Program and assists working families with the rising cost of childcare through the Children’s Assistance Program (CAP).

With an increased focus on client self-sufficiency, BHH awards scholarships for qualified candidates to attend accredited vocational training classes that prepare them for careers in the healthcare, information technology, construction, and transportation industries. BHH also offers free English as a Second Language (ESOL) classes, as well as courses in nutrition and other life skills. In addition, staff and volunteer mentors counsel the unemployed and underemployed in basic workplace skills and help them polish resumes and search for jobs.

Boca Helping Hands is a partner agency of The Town of Palm Beach United Way. Since 1945, the Town of Palm Beach United Way has been committed to improving lives and building strong communities throughout Palm Beach County by focusing on programs and priorities that promote education, health, and financial stability.

Charity Navigator named Boca Helping Hands a Four-Star Charity for the 15th consecutive year in June 2021. Boca Helping Hands is located at 1500 NW 1st Court, Boca Raton, FL 33432. For more information, please visit BocaHelpingHands.org.

About Sun Capital Partners Foundation, Inc.

Sun Capital Partners Foundation, Inc. was established in 2007 to unite Sun Capital’s employees, portfolio companies and business partners in a purposeful philanthropic effort. Since its inception, the Foundation has donated more than $14 million to more than 700 local, national and international organizations. Sun Capital Partners founders Rodger R. Krouse and Marc J. Leder have always believed that success brings with it a responsibility to make a difference in our communities. By supporting innovative organizations, the Foundation aims to fulfill its mission of promoting sustainable, positive change through social engagement and giving back. For more information please visit: https://suncappart.com/suncapitalfoundation/