Art in the Garden Offers Native Plant Sale, 4-H Youth Activities, Gardening Demonstrations, Art Workshops, and More

November, 5

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Mark your calendars for Art in the Garden on November 5 where South Florida residents can enjoy a variety of free activities designed for the entire family.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of UF/IFAS Extension Broward County, located at 3245 College Ave. in Davie.

The day’s line-up includes demonstrations and workshops on Florida Friendly Landscaping™ (FFL™) and how to grow butterfly gardens, orchids, vegetables and more. Workshops are led by the UF/IFAS Extension Broward County Master Gardener Volunteer Program.

Looking for plants? Let the horticulture experts at UF/IFAS help you at the native plant sale featuring milkweeds and various nectar plants for pollinators, native orchids, microgreen kits, wildflower seed bombs and more. Rain barrels in a variety of designs will also be on sale.

For youth, various engaging activities are scheduled to teach participants all about pollinators and gardening. Families can also meet 4-H agent Alexandra Goetz and learn about activities planned for 4-H clubs this year.

“Broward County 4-H is in a unique position to provide opportunities for the nearly 400,000 youth in the county. With one of the state’s largest- and most diverse- youth populations, the 4-H program is tailored to fit the need of the community,” said Goetz. “Our goal is to provide space and opportunity for all youth to learn, practice, and share their talents as citizens of Broward County.”

Back by popular demand is an art workshop with watercolor artist Kim Heise. Cost for this workshop is $40 per person with registration required.

“The Art in The Garden event is the perfect outing for everyone interested in learning the importance of having a Florida-Friendly butterfly garden and how to grow your host and nectar plants,” said Lorna Bravo, director of UF/IFAS Extension Broward County. “All participants will be educated on FFL™ Principles, how to save water and how to get their yards recognized as Florida-Friendly Yards.”

For more information, please call UF/IFAS Extension Broward County office at 954-756-8529.

ABOUT UF/IFAS

The mission of the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) is to develop knowledge relevant to agricultural, human and natural resources and to make that knowledge available to sustain and enhance the quality of human life. With more than a dozen research facilities, 67 county Extension offices, and award-winning students and faculty in the UF College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, UF/IFAS brings science-based solutions to the state’s agricultural and natural resources industries, and all Florida residents.

