70 local C-Suite Executives Raise a Roof and $250,000 for Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County’s 2022 CEO Build

Boynton Beach, FL – On October 13 & 14, 2022, more than 70 leading CEOs and senior-level

business leaders left their offices to pick up hammers and help build a home for a local mom

during Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County’s annual CEO Build fundraising event

presented by CP Group and Rack Electric.

Recruited by the event’s co-chairs, Angelo Bianco, Managing Partner at CP Group, and Jesse

Rack, Vice President at Rack Electric, the leaders rallied together to demonstrate “Corporate

Leadership in Action” by raising funds and awareness for the need of affordable housing and

literally putting a roof on a Habitat house.

The house will eventually be purchased by Rose Geneus, a local mother of one who works as a

healthcare facility supervisor and is excited to partner with Habitat to build stability for her

daughter. The mother-daughter duo currently lives in a small studio apartment and for the last

five years had to move every year due to continuous increases in rent. After completing a

minimum of 300 hours of sweat equity, financial education courses and home maintenance

workshops, the Geneus Family will purchase the house from Habitat with an affordable 30-year,

zero-interest mortgage.

“It is truly a life-changing opportunity that otherwise would not be possible without the

generosity of the CEO Builders, and from the top to the bottom of my heart, I am so

grateful” said Rose as she reflected on the experience.

The CEO Build experience consisted of a short breakfast program and networking followed by

building on a Habitat jobsite and a lunch program where the leaders heard from Habitat’s

President & CEO, Jennifer C. Thomason, the Partner Family they were building alongside, and

co-chairs, Angelo Bianco and Jesse Rack who emphasized the need for affordable housing and

encouraged the attendees to support Habitat’s mission year-round. The group was joined by

Florida State Senator, Lori Berman, Palm Beach Commissioner, Mack Bernard, Faith in Florida

Leader, Rev. Rae Whitley for an affordable housing panel discussion moderated by Kristyn Cox

of Thrive Collective during Friday’s lunch program.

“We hope by bringing together high-profile corporate leadership, government officials,

and the communities we serve through events like CEO Build, we can shine a light on

the critical need for affordable housing and collaboratively work together to address it”

shared Thomason.

This year’s CEO Build was generously sponsored by:

CP Group, Rack Electric, South Florida Business & Wealth, Akel Homes, Berkadia Commercial

Mortgage, Butters Construction, Capitol Lighting, CJM Construction, Cushman & Wakefield,

Distinctive Workforce Solutions , El-Ad National Properties/ALINA Residences, James H &

Marta T Batmasian Family Foundation, Mainstreet Capital Partners, Moraca Builders, Penn

Florida, Sunflower Landscaping and Maintenance, The Home Depot Foundation, Vertical

Bridge, Boca Raton Airport, First Republic Bank, Wietsma & Lippolis Construction, Modernizing

Medicine, AvalonBay Communities, First Horizon Foundation, Milwaukee Tools, Imperial

Roofing, Pebb Capital, Gator Gypsum, GRS Community Management, Law Offices of L.H.

Lodge, P.A., Jerry DeFalco Advertising, Las Olas Capital Advisors, Valley Bank, Square 2

Capital, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and Grimes Events & Party Tents.

IMAGES OF EVENT – https://habitatforhumanityspbc.pixieset.com/ceobuild/

About Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County Habitat for Humanity of South Palm

Beach County (HFHSPBC) is a 501(c)(3) organization and an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity

International. The nonprofit was founded in 1991 and served low-income families, veterans, and

seniors in the cities of Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, and Boca Raton, Florida, through its

Homeownership and Neighborhood Revitalization programs.

Website: https://www.habitatsouthpalmbeach.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HabitatforHumanitySPBC

Instagram: @habitat_spbc