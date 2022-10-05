5 Things to Consider Before Getting a Fair Credit Loan

A bad credit score or a history of defaulting on (or missing) payments is something we all expect to make finding a credit card or loan harder. However, most people don’t realize that even a ‘fair’ credit score can impact your chance of getting a great loan with low interest and additional benefits.

Despite this, successfully taking out and paying off a personal loan is one of the best ways to move your credit score from ‘fair’ to ‘good.’ Of course, there are steps every financially savvy debtor should know before taking out a personal loan with a ‘fair’ credit score.

Why Get a Fair Credit Loan?

There are several reasons to seek a loan if you have a fair credit score. Of course, most people get loans to consolidate debt, deal with an emergency, or fund something that they do not have the savings to cover. One overlooked reason to take out a fair credit loan is to improve your credit score for the future. Successfully repaying a personal loan will improve your credit score and make it easier to get loans or mortgages at favorable rates in the future.

What to Consider When Applying for a Fair Credit Loan

If you decide to go ahead with a personal loan, keep these five things in mind to increase your chance of getting what you need on the best terms:

A Preliminary ‘Soft Check’ is Preferable

Potential lenders will perform checks on your credit score as a part of the application process. Too many credit checks in a short period of time may negatively impact your score. However, there are some lenders that offer a ‘soft check’ before application.

This is preferable for those with lower credit scores, as it will give you an indication of your chance of success before you apply. Soft checks do not register on your credit history in the way that a hard check does, so they are well worth undergoing in order to give yourself the best chance of getting a loan without subjecting your credit history to too many hard checks in a short period.

Affordability Matters

Even if you have a credit score that is on the cusp of being classed as ‘good’, affordability will determine what you can borrow and the APR you are offered to a certain extent. Be honest about your income and outgoings, as lenders will often double check your earnings where they are able to.

What Assets and Potential Guarantors You Can Rely On

There is a possibility that an unsecured loan will be unavailable to you. If this is the case, you may need to provide an asset as collateral or find someone willing to co-sign your loan. The assets most used for larger personal loans are cars and homes, but if you want to take out a smaller loan, some lenders may consider valuable personal assets, such as jewelry. Either way, requiring security for a loan will slow the application process, you should plan for this to avoid stress or disappointment.

Early and Late Repayment Fees

The notion of late fees is very familiar to most people who take out a line of credit. What fewer people expect is a fee for repaying early. While credit cards allow (or even encourage) borrowers to pay off what they owe in full in one month, some long-term loans and credit lines may penalize you for early settlement. Read the terms and conditions carefully to ensure that you know what fees you could be faced with if you miss a payment or decide to settle early.

Having a Plan B is Key

While getting a personal loan with a ‘fair’ credit rating is possible, affordability is key, and some lenders are more risk averse than others. Have a plan B in place in case you find it hard to get the money you need from your first-choice options. Secured loans, credit cards, and payday loans are all options – and so long as you pay what you owe on time, your credit score will improve over time.

There are many lenders who specialize in offering credit-building loans to those who have poor to fair credit scores. These lenders may not offer some of the perks and benefits that others do, however, so shop around. There are six main lenders who offer favorable terms to fair credit borrowers, according to the Dallas Morning News.

It is a good idea to perform soft checks with several lenders before you start applying in earnest. Likewise, you should check what credit options you have available to you before agreeing to any one loan. Shopping around is one of the best ways to secure yourself the best terms and interest rate.