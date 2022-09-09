UCF and FAU Fans and Alumni Welcome Party at Boca Raton Hooters

Boca Raton, FL – The Boca Raton Hooters location will be holding a Welcome Party on Friday, September 16th at 7 pm for UCF and FAU Alumni and Fans. Hooters of Boca Raton will be offering live music featuring Michael Jordan Band plus wing and beer specials. There will also be a party after the UCF vs. FAU Game on Saturday, September 17.

“With many fellow UCF Alumni coming into town we wanted to offer a place they can get together the evening before the football game and connect,” said Hooters of Boca Raton Managing Partner and UCF Alumni Chris Torelli.

Hooters of Boca Raton is locatedat 2240 NW 19 Street, Suite 1101 A, Boca Raton. LTP Management, a Franchisee of Hooters of America, owns and operates 16 locations in South Florida. For more information about South Florida Hooters please visit www.HootersFlorida.com or follow us at Twitter @HootersFlorida, Instagram @SouthFLHooters and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/hootersflorida/

.