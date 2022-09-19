Tickets Now on Sale for Live Finalists Event

For 2022 Roofclaim.Com Boca Raton Bowl Anthem Performer Presented by the City of Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL – The public voting has officially drafted “the finalists field” in this year’s RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Idol talent competition presented by the City of Boca. The final round of competition in the quest to find the National Anthem performer for the 2022 bowl game “goes live” at an open-to-the-public event on Wednesday, September 28 at 6 p.m. at the Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center.

Per public voting, the top five, who will take the stage are Florida residents:

· Jillian Flaherty, 20, soloist, amateur, Lake Worth

· Alisha Harvey, 49, soloist, professional, Tallahassee

· Hadas Levy, 40, soloist, professional, Boca Raton

· Emily Shecter, 21, soloist, professional, Wellington

· Rylee Siegel, 20, soloist, professional, Lake Worth



Tickets On for Sale for Idol Finalists Event that Benefits Spirit of Giving



The idol event takes center stage when the Top Five finalists perform a song of their choice for a panel of judges and live audience. The audience will have the chance to cheer on and vote for their favorite contestant, and a combination of those audience votes and judges selections will determine the Top Three. The final three will then perform the National Anthem to determine the 2022 idol winner.

Admission to the live finalists event is $25 per person; $35 per person at the door. Tickets include food and beverages; cash bars will be available. Proceeds from the event will benefit Spirit of Giving’s Annual Holiday Gift Drive that brings holiday magic and cheer to more than 6,000 underprivileged children. Tickets can be purchased online at SpiritOfGivingNetwork.com or by calling 561-385-0144.



This competition is one of several countdown events to the 2022 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl that will kick off the Tuesday evening before Christmas on December 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET at FAU Stadium and will air live nationally on ESPN as well on ESPN Radio and locally on ESPN 106.3 FM. Conference affiliations for this year’s matchup include the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, Mid-American Conference, Mountain West Conference, Sun Belt Conference and selected independents.

“This popular lead-in event for the 2022 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl continues its tradition of shining a bright spotlight on Palm Beach County,” shared RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Executive Director Doug Mosley. “Each year the talent surpasses all expectations, making it a proud night for all who attend and cheer on their favorite performers.”

The RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl is a celebrated annual holiday tradition in Boca Raton and Palm Beach County that lives up to its other name “Boca’s Biggest Annual Outdoor Party.” It is also the only collegiate Bowl game in Palm Beach County featuring all the pomp and circumstance of a traditional bowl event. It is a high-energy, entertaining experience for both college football fans and non-fans alike and allows the national spotlight to shine on Boca Raton and Palm Beach County. For more community countdown events that benefit Bowl Charity Partner Spirit of Giving and game week info, visit roofclaimbocaratonbowl.com and/or follow through social media on Facebook (Facebook.com/BocaBowl), Twitter (@BocaBowl), and Instagram (@BocaBowl).

The Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl is one of 17 bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN. The RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl debuted in 2014 and has been well received in the community through its first eight years. It has twice held the distinction of matching up two conference champions – Marshall University vs. Northern Illinois University (2014), and UAB vs. Northern Illinois (2018). In all, six conference champions and another three conference division champions have played in the game. Among the bowl’s alumni who have moved on to the NFL are current New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (BYU, 2020), Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (FAU, 2017) and Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott (Memphis, 2016). For more information about the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl visit RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com or follow through social media on Facebook (Facebook.com/BocaBowl), Twitter (@BocaBowl), and Instagram (@BocaBowl).

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2022, the 32-event schedule includes three early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 11 college basketball events, and a college softball event, which account for approximately 400 hours of live programming, while reaching nearly 64 million viewers and attracting over 800,000 annual attendees. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans. For more information, visit the official website www.roofclaimbocaratonbowl, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube pages.