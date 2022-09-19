SPA & Wellness Month Kicks Off In the Palm Beaches

Destination-wide wellness activities and deals offered throughout October

West Palm Beach, FL – Spatober: The Palm Beaches Wellness Month in partnership with Baptist Health South Florida will run throughout the destination October 1-31 with transformative spa and wellness offerings, pop-up events, and healthy dining deals available at venues located throughout the 39 towns and cities that comprise Palm Beach County. Just a short drive or train ride away from Miami and Fort Lauderdale, The Palm Beaches is inviting residents and visitors to put down their phones and put on their robes or workout gear to experience a bounty of special deals at area spas, along with fitness-focused activities and events for all. No matter a person’s definition of wellness, there is something for everyone during Spatober in The Palm Beaches.

Kicking off the month of rejuvenation is a Spatober sound bath meditation event at the Forbes Five-Star Eau Palm Beach spa on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 8:45 a.m. Guests can enjoy a soothing meditative sound bath led by the Metaphysical Healing Institute of Palm Beach followed by a healthy brunch. A special Spatober Yoga In The Park class will be held at Sanborn Square in Boca Raton on Saturday, October 8 at 9:00 a.m. with popular yoga instructor Leslie Glickman and is suitable for all levels. And on Friday, October 14 at 10:00 a.m., a Spatober Family Fitness event will take place at the Schoolhouse Children’s Museum and Learning Center in Boynton Beach with fun fitness activities for kids. All events are free and will feature prize giveaways from participating partners; advance registration is required at Spatober.com

Those seeking to indulge in pampering, relaxation, and hospitality will find classic and special treatments and deals at renowned spas throughout The Palm Beaches. Some of the deals include:

Eau Palm Beach will have a special Eau Endless Summer package available Monday through Thursday that includes a 60-min self-centered massage and 60-min essence facial for $400.

Tideline Ocean Resort & Spa is offering a Sun Kissed Glow package that includes a 50-min essential oil-infused full body cleanse and scrub followed by a 50-min light massage for $260.

The Seagate Hotel & Spa is giving a complimentary 30-min coconut oil scalp treatment with a 60-min massage or facial of choice for $160, along with all-day access to the spa and pool.

Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa has several deals including a massage with stone enhancer or facial with enzyme peel both for $140, and all deals include a resort day pass.

PGA National Resort has several offers during weekdays including an orange blossom aromatherapy 50-min massage with complimentary foot and leg scrub for $215, or 80 minutes for $265.

The Boca Raton’s Spa Palmera is perfect for the spa enthusiast looking for a wellness journey with a $500 spa credit on a two-night minimum stay for stays Oct. 1-31.

For even more self-care, residents and visitors can get moving, practice mindful moments, learn from experts at a woman’s health panel, and sample healthy dishes around town all month. On Sat., Oct. 1, the Hilton West Palm Beach is partnering with 1Fitness and offering free fitness and wellness classes with activations, pop-ups and giveaways; participants can sign up at www.1wpb.com/hiit-classes. Also in West Palm Beach, The Square will be celebrating Spatober with the return of fitness classes such as yoga, HIIT and run club, a Sunday fresh market, Wellness Hour, a panel discussion on the lawn focused on women’s health, and culinary events such as Taste of the Square at their elevated, health-focused eateries.For those who crave something unique, Be You Disco is hosting a heart-opening evening complete with cacao ceremony, meditation, intention and dancing underneath the full moon on Oct. 9, and everyone is invited to the ‘Be One With Nature’ yoga class at Busch Wildlife Sanctuary. Spatober is also the perfect time to kick start a healthier routine and Fitness Together is making it easy with three personal training sessions plus a Signature Fit Evaluation and Functional Movement assessment as part of their Spatober offer.

Other unique offers and products from local community members can also be found throughout the month. The Spa Dress is offering a special discount on its eco-friendly bamboo dress, Lots of Yachts has created a customized spa day aboard a luxury yacht, Palm Beach Creamed Honey is offering a free mini chocolate honey with purchase, Visit Palm Beach is providing $15 off any kayak and paddleboard rentals and tours, and Manatee Lagoon has free all-level adult yoga classes set along the Lake Worth Lagoon throughout the month.

“If we’ve learned anything over the last two years, it’s the importance of our mental and physical health,” said Jorge Pesquera, CEO of Discover The Palm Beaches. “We encourage residents and visitors to take this time to explore The Palm Beaches, no matter what wellness means to you, including rest and relaxation at one of our award-winning spas, rejuvenating outdoor experiences like paddleboarding around Peanut Island, or prioritizing a healthy meal using locally sourced ingredients. With so many opportunities to practice wellness in The Palm Beaches, October will leave residents and visitors more relaxed and centered before the holidays.”

For the latest offers, please visit Spatober.com. For suggestions on how to enjoy the best of The Palm Beaches, visit our blog at thepalmbeaches.com, or follow @palmbeachesfl on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter and @thepalmbeaches on TikTok and LinkedIn.

About Discover The Palm Beaches

Discover The Palm Beaches is the official 501(c)(6) not-for-profit, accredited tourism marketing organization that promotes the collection of 39 cities and towns commonly referred to as The Palm Beaches, which spans more than 2,300 square miles and boasts 47 miles of pristine beaches from Highland Beach and Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta. Tasked with growing visitation and the local tourism economy, the organization works year-round to bring travelers from around the state, country and globe to visit Palm Beach County. The Palm Beaches have a rich history in hospitality as America’s First Resort Destination® and tourism is among Palm Beach County’s major industries, generating $7.8 billion in economic impact during 2021.

The Palm Beaches are home to more than 18,400 hotel rooms and feature more than 100 family-friendly attractions, an abundance of world-class luxury, award-winning restaurants, and 125 miles of peaceful waterways for on- or in-the-water activities, including 160 artificial reefs that line the Atlantic Ocean’s Gulf Stream current. 160 golf courses have earned it the moniker of Florida’s Golf Capital®, as well as The Cultural Capital of Florida® due to its thriving entertainment scene of more than 200 art and culture organizations. Situated along I-95, The Palm Beaches are accessible via Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), which offers more than 200 daily nonstop flights across the United States and seasonal lift to/from Canada. The Palm Beaches are also conveniently located within driving distance of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Miami International airports.



For more information about The Palm Beaches, visit www.ThePalmBeaches.com or on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and TikTok). Visitors and residents can take advantage of county-wide deals via The Palm Beaches Savings Pass. They can also tune in to The Palm Beaches TV for 24/7 streaming content of the destination’s hotels, attractions, restaurants and experiences.