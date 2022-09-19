Homesafe Appoints New Board Leadership

Tarra Pressey – Photo: Tracey Benson

Tarra Pressey to serve as president. Logan Shalmi joins the board

Lake Worth, FL – The board of directors of HomeSafe is pleased to announce its 2022-2023 board president, Tarra Pressey, and new board member, Logan Shalmi. Through its results-driven approach, HomeSafe is the leading provider of prevention and intervention services, serving more than 15,000 infants, children, young adults and families each year. HomeSafe is one of just five specialized therapeutic group care agencies in the state of Florida—the only one in Southeast Florida—and currently cares for 50 percent of all the children these organizations serve.

“We are extremely excited to have Tarra take on this leadership role, and to have Logan join our board during such a prolific time in HomeSafe’s history,” said Matt Ladika, HomeSafe’s CEO. “Their expertise in retail, finance and philanthropy brings great value to our board as we continue the momentum for our Healing the Hurt campaign.

Pressey, president and CEO of Tarra Enterprises Inc., will lead HomeSafe’s board of directors for the next two years. She has spent two decades in the airport concessions business, growing a one-person, one-store start-up in Palm Beach International Airport to a multimillion-dollar corporation, employing over 600 workers at Miami, Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood, Atlantic City and JFK International Airports. Beyond her line of work, Pressey is committed to serving Florida communities with a unique calling to support local youth, including her involvement in KAPOW (Kids and the Power of Work), Girls ll Women and most recently, her efforts at HomeSafe. Several of her goals involve developing leadership programming for HomeSafe’s young women and working in a hands-on capacity with trained staff at the campuses. Prior to entering the workforce, Pressey received her bachelor’s degree in finance from Tuskegee University in Alabama.

Shalmi is a founding partner of The Atlantic Group and leads their investment committee where he oversees investment policy and due diligence. He brings his substantial wealth management background, including investment guidance, asset management, philanthropic gifting, wealth transfer skills and estate and trust planning strategies to his new role at HomeSafe. He attended the Stockholm School of Economics in Sweden and Florida Atlantic University where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in finance. He lives in Delray Beach with his wife Tiffany and three children Brody, Julia and Brooks.

Additional HomeSafe board officers include past President, Lawrence W. Gonnello; Vice President, Aggie Stoops; Treasurer, Val Perez; Secretary, Michael J. Bruno; and Members-at-large, Steven Bernstein and Roberto Vargas.

For more information on HomeSafe or the Healing the Hurt capital campaign, please visit helphomesafe.org.