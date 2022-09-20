EIGHT OF SOUTH FLORIDA’S MOST POPULAR PODCASTS IN FRONT OF A LIVE AUDIENCE

BOCA RATON, FL (September 19, 2022) – PodPopuli, the full-service retail podcast experience located in the heart of Downtown Boca Raton, is thrilled to be bringing back another edition of Pod-A-Palooza, a unique live event featuring 8 popular locally-based podcasts. The event – which kicks off at 6pm this Thursday, September 22 – will be held at Biergarten at 309 Via de Palmas in Royal Palm Place.

“Podcasting is such a powerful way to use your voice, spread a message, and connect with an audience” says Brian Howie, PodPopuli founder. “We were overwhelmed at the response to our previous Pod-A-Paloozas, and we are incredibly excited to be featuring some of the most dynamic local personalities and engaging the community in this unique live showcase.”

The evening will feature surprise guests, audience participation, and giveaways; and will be streamed live via the PodPopuli Facebook page. The podcasts are available across all major podcasting platforms, including Spotify, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, and Audible.

Participating podcasts include The Connector with Arielle Leavitt, Breakfast with the Broker with David Serle, Living Boca with Brian Howie, Validated by Victoria with Victoria Vesce, Single Mom Success with Becky Skeba-Mancini, Life Change Solutions with Kendra Crompton, A Face For Radio with Richard Marks, and Parenting Unfiltered with Jenny Sosa.

The emcee for the evening will be Skulls and Stilettos host Janine Stella.

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, to participate, or to make a table reservation, contact us at podpopuli@gmail.com

About PodPopuli:

The PodPopuli team has over two decades of experience helping literally thousands of people – the famous and the not-so-famous – share their stories and passion projects, developing shows hosted by entrepreneurs, celebrities, coaches, business owners, dreamers, moms, dads, teachers, hobbyists, students, therapists, best friends, social clubs, and community leaders.

“Podcasts. For The People.”