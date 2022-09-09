Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day at Fern Street Wine Bar & Kitchen

in Downtown West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach, FL — Fern Street Wine Bar & Kitchen, a fresh and innovative farm-to-table dining venue, is excited to announce its newest creation and addition to the menu, the Wagyu Burger, debuting on National Cheeseburger Day, September 18th. Sourcing premium meat from their farm, Rancher’s Reserve in Okeechobee, FL, Fern Street’s Wagyu Burger will have apple glaze pork belly, goat cheese, caramelized onion, and arugula and will be available Tuesdays – Saturdays 5pm – 10pm and Sundays 11am – 9pm.

Owner of Fern Street Wine Bar and Kitchen, Nick Scalisi, stated, “Growing up, I’ve always loved a good and juicy cheeseburger. Now that National Cheeseburger Day is on everyone’s radar, we wanted to create a mouthwatering, memorable cheeseburger for our guests.”

Fern Street Wine Bar & Kitchen, a creative farm-to-table restaurant in a modern art gallery located at 501 Fern St Suite 104, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 has been open since 2019. To learn more about Fern Street Wine Bar & Kitchen, please visit www.fernstreetwpb.com