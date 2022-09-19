American Humane to Honor Nation’s Most Heroic Canines

Robin Ganzert and Carson Kressley

at 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards® Gala

Palm Beach, FL — American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, will host the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards® Gala, chaired by internationally renowned philanthropist, Lois Pope, at the Eau Palm Beach Resort in Manalapan, Florida on November 11, 2022.

The star-studded event, featuring international music legend Michael Bolton and celebrity host and emcee Carson Kressley, will honor the seven category winners of this year’s Hero Dog Awards.

“Whether they protect us on the frontlines, help us with medical challenges, or just lighten our spirits with an enthusiastic kiss after a long day, dogs save and improve our lives in infinite ways,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. “We are thrilled to kick off the Palm Beach season with the American Humane Hero Dog Awards Gala honoring the best of our best friends.”

The category winners of the 2022 Hero Dog Awards:

K9 Riggs, the 2022 Law Enforcement and Detection Hero Dog from Kenosha, Wisconsin

Recon, the 2022 Service Hero Dog from Suffolk, Virginia

Cole the Deaf Dog, the 2022 Therapy Hero Dog from Millville, New Jersey

Iiken M090, the 2022 Military Hero Dog from Casa Grande, Arizona

Keb, the 2022 Search and Rescue Hero Dog from Edmonds, Washington

Kinley, the 2022 Guide/Hearing Dog from Austin, Texas

Ethan, the 2022 Shelter Hero Dog from Jeffersonville, Indiana

Nearly 400 remarkable pups were in the running to become the winner of the 2022 Hero Dog Awards, but only one of the extraordinary finalists will be named top dog and take home the coveted title of American Humane’s 2022 American Hero Dog, the highest honor in all the canine world. The winner, determined through a combination of ballots from the public and a special, blue-ribbon panel of animal experts and celebrity animal lovers, will be revealed at the gala.

The gala will also celebrate the heroes behind our hero pets – America’s veterinarians and veterinary nurses. These often-little-known benefactors save and improve the lives of animals every day, and for the past eight years, the American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards™, sponsored by Zoetis, have honored their tremendous accomplishments. Selected from a pool of more than 500 nominees, the 2022 Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse will be recognized for their achievements in saving lives, conducting groundbreaking research, and working on the front lines of animal welfare.

The multiple Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and social activist Michael Bolton will perform, and Emmy-winning television star Carson Kressley, who hosted the inaugural broadcast of the American Humane Hero Dog Awards, is returning to host the 12th annual event.

To purchase tickets, visit herodogawards.org/tickets.

American Humane will also be hosting the following events this season:

December 9, 2022: Sip and Shop | Badgley Mischka

January 13, 2023: Pups4Patriots™ Cocktail Party

January 17, 2023: Betty White Birthday Celebration

January 25, 2023: Sip and Shop | Fivestory Palm Beach

February 9, 2023: The Humane Table: Cooking with Compassion Book Launch & Cocktail Party

February 26, 2023: 5th Annual Pups4Patriots Dinner Dance

March 26, 2023: LIFE’s 29th Lady in Red Gala

March 31, 2023: 3rd Annual PupsFOREPatriots Golf Invitational

