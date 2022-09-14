Achievement Centers for Children & Families

Delray Beach, FL – Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) 11th Annual Witches of Delray Beach Bike Ride will take flight on Saturday, October 29th from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. beginning at Delray Beach City Hall, and ending at the Green Market in Old School Square.

More than 300 witches featuring their best witch-wear and extravagantly decorated brooms (bikes) will ride through scenic Downtown Delray Beach, along the ocean on A1A, with a water stop at Sandoway Discovery Center, all guided by the Delray Beach Police Department. At the conclusion of the Ride, the party continues on the Old School Square Outdoor Pavilion Stage with music, and awards presentation for “Best Costume,” “Best Witch Cackle,” “Best Decorated Broom (Bike),” and “Best Group Theme.”

In addition, long-time event partner Tim Finnegan’s Irish Pub in Delray Beach will host the signature fundraiser in support of the Witches Ride, the Annual “Witches Brew” on Friday, October 21st, from 5 to 9 p.m. The Brew features local celebrity John Brewer who serves as DJ and host for the evening; a fabulous silent auction; raffles & contests; food & drink; prizes for Best Decorated Table & Best Dressed Brew Attendee; and more.

Funds raised from the Witches’ events directly benefit Delray Beach’s Achievement Centers for Children & Families, a community-based organization dedicated to serving under-resourced children and families in Delray Beach and surrounding communities.

“We are excited to celebrate the 11th Anniversary of the Witches Ride in 2022, and are so grateful to all who come together to make the magic happen!” said ACCF Chief Development Officer Jessica Hall.

Premiere sponsorship opportunities are available for these events. The Brew and the Ride will fill up fast, and sell out quickly. For more information, to sponsor, register to ride, or to purchase tickets, please visit: www.achievementcentersfl.org/witches-of-delray-2022/

About Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF)

At Achievement Centers for Children & Families, children are involved in Early Learning (Toddler and Preschool), After School, Teen and Summer Camp programs that help prepare them for academic and social success and inspire them to discover their talents. Our families are served through our Family Support and Economic Stabilization services which benefit the community by stabilizing families in crisis; supporting them to serve as the foundation of their child’s growth. Family strengthening services are embedded within our four core programs of Early Learning, After School, Teen and Summer Camp. ACCF currently serves nearly 700 local children and families from three locations in Delray Beach; Nancy K. Hurd Campus, Village Academy, and Pine Grove Elementary. For more information, call (561) 266-0003 or visit www.achievementcentersFL.org.