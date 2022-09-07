The statistics on accidents in Michigan are startling. Michigan car accidents cause the second highest mortality rate of all US citizens, with one death yearly for every 100,000 people. That makes it even more important to be aware of these stats if you are a Michigander or live in an area where car accidents are prevalent. Here we have compiled seven facts about Michigan car crashes that will hopefully help persuade motorists to be more cautious during their travels around the state and country.

7 Stats You Should Know About Michigan Car Accidents

1. Michigan Accidents Rank on the Largest Killer of Americans

If you are a Michigan resident or even work in Detroit, you should know that you are in the same state where 40% of all car accidents claim a life every year. That may not be as large as states such as California and Texas, but it is still substantial. It is second only to 33% of all deaths caused by car accidents in Florida.

2. Michigan is Second on Most Fatal Accidents Per Mile (MPH)

You may have heard that Michigan drivers can be slightly aggressive behind the wheel. It may or may not be accurate, but the numbers do not lie. Michigan ranks second for most fatal accidents per mile compared to all other states. This number is calculated by dividing the number of car accidents that killed a motorist by the number of miles driven by the average Michigan motorist in 2014. It means that even though there are fewer fatal crashes in our state, they tend to be more deadly than in other areas of the country.

3. Accident Data Show Accidents are on the Rise

There have been a lot of recent talks about how car accident rates have decreased. That is true to some extent, but Michigan numbers show that car accidents in general, and fatal car accidents in particular, are still on the Rise. Even though the number of accidents has decreased by 14% from 2006-2014, the actual number of fatalities has increased. In 2006 there were 1345 deaths from car crashes with a rate of 2.68 per 100k residents; this number went up to 1523 deaths with a rate of 2.86 per 100k residents in 2014.

4. Detroit is the Most Dangerous City in Michigan

Like most major cities, Detroit has a lot of car accident deaths to its name. More than anywhere else in the State of Michigan. It cannot be blamed on just a few accidents; according to the most recent numbers from 2010-2014, the overall number of fatal accidents caused by vehicle collisions in Detroit has been on a steady rise. Compared to other Michigan cities such as Livonia and Warren, it is clear that there are some dangerous streets in Detroit for drivers.

5. The Average Michigan Car Accident Kills Most People

The most common way people die from car accidents is by being struck by something significant. For example, things such as the windshield or door are common sites for fatal car crashes. If a car crashes into a tree on an overpass, human remains can sometimes be found along the road. If a driver is killed in an accident with a deer or similar animal, this type of accident can be as dangerous (if not more so) as other types of accidents.

6. Winter Months are the Deadliest Times of the Year

If you live in Michigan, you know that many people decide to move back home during winter. If a resident from Florida or California comes up for a family Thanksgiving gathering, they are likely, not used to the driving conditions. It means more dangerous accidents on snow-covered roads and more car accidents overall.

7. Most Fatal Accidents are Caused by People DUI

It may be less surprising than some drivers believe, but most fatal car accidents are caused by someone who was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of impact. Over 50% of all fatal car accidents involve someone driving under the influence.

Car accidents kill people. Most drivers are aware of the statistics on car crashes, which is why they drive safely and follow the law – but that being said, there are still plenty of people who ignore the dangers of driving. That said, it doesn’t make them wrong or worse than other drivers; it just means they made a poor decision. Personal injury attorneys in Michigan know that accidents happen for all sorts of reasons, but it is a sad fact of life that people are often killed due to negligence.

To receive compensation for undue losses due to an injury, accident, or other extensive issues, drivers must meet specific criteria. To do so, car accident victims must demonstrate that the accident was caused by another driver’s negligence and not just by someone’s bad luck.