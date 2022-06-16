Zoe Lanham Joins the Boca Helping Hands Board of Directors

Zoe Lanham

Boca Raton, FL – Boca Helping Hands (BHH) has appointed Zoe Lanham, Vice President of the Addison, to the Board of Directors to support the nonprofit’s work. Lanham’s impressive background in business and marketing will undoubtedly equip her to contribute significantly to the organization.

“I am deeply honored for the opportunity to join the Board of Directors for Boca Helping Hands,” said Lanham. “BHH plays such a key role in providing crucial basic needs to its clients within the community. I am excited to contribute my expertise to further their mission and positively impact my community.”

Lanham completed her undergraduate studies at Stellenbosch University, where she was inspired to study commerce after cultivating a passion for business and fashion through her family’s clothing factories.

For the past 15 years, Lanham has run the Addison, a Five Star Diamond awarded private event venue, caterer, and historic landmark in Boca Raton, Florida. In addition to her role at the Addison, she manages the sales and marketing departments of various international portfolio companies and serves on various philanthropic boards, including the Boca Raton Historical Society.

Lanham’s other community involvement includes The American Cancer Society, Ambassador for ResearcHERS, volunteer interviewer for the George Snow Scholarship Fund, volunteer for children’s cancer charity Sofia’s Hope, and volunteer lecturer for Florida Atlantic University’s hospitality program.

Lanham and the Addison have been longtime supporters of Boca Helping Hands. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, they helped the organization by donating 5,700 hot meals for clients and have donated nearly 20,000 pounds of food since 2012.

“We are so pleased that Zoe is joining the board,” said Board President Gary Peters. “She is an outstanding community leader and we will benefit from her extensive experience.”

About Boca Helping Hands

Boca Helping Hands (BHH) is a community-based nonprofit that provides food, medical and financial assistance to meet basic human needs as well as education, job training and guidance to create self-sufficiency. Through its various programs, BHH assists over 27,000 people annually.

In 2021, BHH distributed more than 70,000 pantry bags from five Palm Beach County locations and served nearly 80,000 hot meals. The organization expands access to affordable medical, dental and behavioral care through its partnerships with Genesis Community Health (serving clients at clinics in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach) and Florida Atlantic University’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing Community Based Clinics (serving residents in West Palm Beach). In addition, BHH sends weekend meals home with food-insecure elementary school students via the BHH Backpacks Program and assists working families with the rising cost of childcare through the Children’s Assistance Program (CAP).

With an increased focus on client self-sufficiency, BHH awards scholarships for qualified candidates to attend accredited vocational training classes that prepare them for careers in the healthcare, information technology, construction, and transportation industries. BHH also offers free English as a Second Language (ESOL) classes, courses in nutrition, and other life skills. In addition, staff and volunteer mentors counsel the unemployed and underemployed in basic workplace skills and help them polish resumes and search for jobs.

Boca Helping Hands is a partner agency of The Town of Palm Beach United Way. Since 1945, the Town of Palm Beach United Way has been committed to improving lives and building strong communities throughout Palm Beach County by focusing on programs and priorities that promote education, health, and financial stability.

Charity Navigator named Boca Helping Hands a Four-Star Charity for the 15th consecutive year in June 2021. Boca Helping Hands is located at 1500 NW 1st Court, Boca Raton, FL 33432. For more information, please visit BocaHelpingHands.org.