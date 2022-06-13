The Batmasian Family Grant Is Back for Its Second Year with $150,000

2021 Grand Prize Winner Invictus Barber Shop, Deerfield Beach Featured L to R: (Sharon Patterson, Invictus Barbershop, Dennis Gavin, Troy McLellan- Photo: Into the Blue Agency

An effort to support idea makers and aspiring entrepreneurs while contributing to the growth of our community

Boca Raton, FL – In the second year since the Pandemic that shut the world down in life and business, the Batmasian Family has come forth to help support local business and our community.

Since moving to South Florida in 1983, Jim and Marta Batmasian have invested in the region by acquiring residential and commercial properties. Today, their company Investments Limited is the largest, privately-held, family-owned real estate company in the region. Many of their most notable properties include Royal Palm Place, Fifth Avenue Shoppes, the Shops at University Park (formerly Plum Plaza), Sanctuary Shoppes. Through the acquisition of key properties, renovations, the establishment of Changing Lives and Propel, and contributions to small business, nonprofits and community programs, the Batmasian Family has helped change the business landscape of the region.

In an effort to embrace local business and ingenuity, the Batmasians have launched their second micro-grants program inviting inventors, idea makers, creators and entrepreneurs to apply, share their vision and mission, and how they will impact the community as a whole. The 2021 Batmasian Family Grant provided $100,000 to 10 worthy businesses undergoing hardships within retail, restaurant and the service industries.

In 2022, the Batmasian Family Foundation endeavored to continue their legacy and acknowledge the innovators and idea makers in the region.

Applications can be submitted online at www.batmasianfamilygrant.com and are due by June 30, 2022. A panel of local business leaders, the Chamber of Commerce and City officials of Boca Raton and Delray Beach will review the applicants to select the finalists.

A total of $150,000 will be awarded to 12 entrepreneurs and businesses ranging from $25,000 (1st place), $20,000 (2nd place), $15,000 (3rd place), $10,000 for each of the remaining 9 top finalists. Applicants must reside within Broward, Palm Beach and Martin counties and demonstrate plans for operations within the tri-county area or plans that will positively benefit the region. For complete guidelines for applicants, please visit www.batmasianfamilygrant.com.

Each finalist will present their plans and ideas in person or virtually in June 2022 for final selection. Grant winners will be announced by July 25, 2022.

“We were so fortunate to have won a grant from the Batmasian Family last year. As a small family business, we faced so many challenges during Covid (being closed for months, losing staff members, and many others) and this grant allowed us to make improvements that were crucial for our growth, including investing in marketing to grow our clientele, also doing improvements and renovations at our barber shop .

“As a way to give back to our community the blessing we received, we gave away 7 scholarships to barber students to participate in our apprentice barber workshop. Through thegenerosity of the Batmasian family, we were able to not only grow our business, but also transform 7 more people’s lives, helping them have a successful career as a barber!

Always keep in mind the more we give, the more we receive! I have no words to thank the Batmasian Family for this gift. It will never be forgotten.”

Ligia Moreno Invictus Barber Shop

The Batmasian Family Grant will help minimize the financial strains some new businesses are experiencing and put them on a path to success. The Batmasians have contributed millions over the decades to aspiring entrepreneurs and businesses, non-profits, education and the community; after having built their company from a small $5,000 personal investment in 1960 to a $2 billion family-owned and operated company. Today they continue to help individuals and business owners in our communities through Propel and Changing Lives, which they founded, in addition to yearly contributions to home, health, family and community non-profits and programs.

To learn more about Investments Limited, visit www.investmentslimited.com or call 561.392.8920 (Boca Raton).