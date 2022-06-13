TEMPLE BETH EL OF BOCA RATON HOSTS OPEN HOUSE FOR PROSPECTIVE MEMBERS

Boca Raton, FL (June 9, 2022) Temple Beth El of Boca Raton invites the south Florida Jewish community to their Schaefer Family Campus in east Boca Raton for an Open House for Prospective Members on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm as well as from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

“We are thrilled to welcome the community to experience this beautiful expression of Judaism for themselves,” says Elinor Josephson, Director of Engagement and Programming. She encourages everyone to invite their friends and neighbors to meet our clergy, tour the magnificent building, learn about the gorgeous Judaic art installations and experience what makes Temple Beth El unique. All are welcome. Register here.

For more information about Temple Beth El of Boca Raton, its programs and events, Religious School, Early Learning Center, Beth El Mausoleum and membership, please visit tbeboca.org or call 561-391-8900.

About Temple Beth El of Boca Raton

Founded in 1967 Temple Beth El of Boca has grown to become one of the nation’s leading Reform congregations. With a mission to inspire a passionate commitment to Jewish life, learning, community and spiritual growth, the temple offers two newly expanded campuses that serve the needs of the surrounding Jewish community. The Schaefer Family Campus at 333 S.W. 4th Avenue in east Boca Raton houses the Merle E. Singer Sanctuary, social hall, a full-service catering kitchen, chapel, Beit Midrash (Adult Learning Center), gift shop, classrooms, clergy and administrative offices. Also on the property is the Beth El Mausoleum, the only mausoleum in the United States built on sacred temple grounds. The Beck Family Campus at 9800 Yamato Road in west Boca Raton houses the Early Learning Center for preschool, infant daycare and summer camp, as well as a Kehillah Center (community hall) and catering kitchen. Welcoming families of all ages, the temple holds weekly Friday evening Shabbat services and offers a bustling religious school program for grades K-12; along with a variety of social, cultural educational, social action and religious programs.