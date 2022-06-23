Tandem Leisure Ride Offered for Blind/Visually Impaired Bicyclists

Tradewinds Park

Broward County, FL – Broward County Parks and Recreation Division’s Special Populations Section will offer a Tandem Leisure Ride, for ages 18 and up who are blind or visually impaired. The free event will be on Saturday, July 9th, from 10AM to noon, at Tradewinds Park & Stables (3600 W Sample Rd., Coconut Creek 33066; 954.357.8870).

Participants will meet at the Elfin Shelter, which is in the south side of the park. Each blind or visually impaired person should have a sighted adult friend or family member to ride with them on the front of the tandem bike.

Group size is limited, so preregistration is required by calling Special Populations at 954.357.8160/8170 or emailing [email protected]. If the weather is rainy, the alternate date for the event will be Saturday, July 16th.

The Tandem Bike Skill Development Program also needs captains – volunteers who sit on the front seat while the individual who is blind or visually impaired sits in the rear in the stoker position. Call or email for more information.

Adherence to CDC guidelines for social distancing, hand sanitizing, and wearing facial coverings is recommended.