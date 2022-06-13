Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at FAU Awards $9,000 in Scholarships

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Florida Atlantic University in Jupiter recently awarded nine $1,000 scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students at the Northern Campus Achievement Awards.

The awards include one $1,000 scholarship from the proceeds of the LUNAFEST© film festival and one $1,000 scholarship in memory of Robert Friedman.

“The students that received the scholarships are wonderful representatives of the FAU student body,” said Eliah Watlington, Ph.D., associate provost and executive director of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Jupiter. “The committee who chose the recipients were extremely impressed by each student’s impressive academic qualifications.”

The primary criteria for the scholarship selection were a candidate’s demonstrated academic achievement and leadership performance. The graduate scholarship recipients were Kerriann Badal and Rachel Frieary. The undergraduate scholarship recipients were Ana Lorena Chacon Santiago, Allison Dobuler, Thamara Fernandez Martinez,Haven Gray, Melanie Hart, Camila Rimoldi Ibanez and Renee Sealey.