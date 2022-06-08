New Restaurant Coming Near TownCenter Mall

PEBB Enterprises, the entrepreneurial private real estate investment company based in Boca Raton, finalized a lease to bring the internationally renowned chef and restaurateur Fabio Trabocchi’s Fiolina Pasta House concept to the company’s Restaurant Row development. The restaurant is expected to open its doors in the second quarter of 2023 and is inspired by Chef Trabocchi’s celebrated Washington, D.C., based Sfoglina Pasta Houses.

Trabocchi’s restaurant group plans to open Fiolina Pasta House in a 7,000-square-foot space at the project, which is located adjacent to Town Center at Boca Raton.

Fiolina Pasta Houseis set to occupy the largest space at Restaurant Row, a 22,500-square-foot ground-up, restaurant-only development. Trabocchi and partner David Murphy, the COO of Fabio Trabocchi Restaurants, envision a multi-faceted dining experience that includes a dedicated market focused on handmade pasta, an open kitchen, a thoughtfully crafted bar, a walk-through pasta room, and a warm and welcoming main dining space, known as the “living room.” Private events spaces and ample outdoor seating are also part of the plans.

PEBB has also pre-leased spaces at Restaurant Row to popular restaurants Pubbelly Sushi and El Camino. Fiolina expects to open its doors in the second quarter of 2023.

“With Fiolina, we now have another exciting and distinct dining concept coming to Restaurant Row to offer something unique to the substantial population in the area around Town Center,” PEBB Enterprises President and CEO Ian Weiner said. “Fabio Trabocchi is one of the world’s premier restaurateurs known for authentic Italian food, professional service, and unique design. We are honored to facilitate his group’s debut in Boca Raton.”

Originally from the Marche region on Italy’s Adriatic coast, Trabocchi opened his flagship restaurant, Fiola, Washington, D.C. 11 years ago. As a MICHELIN-Starred Chef and James Beard Award recipient, he is celebrated among the world’s premier restaurateurs. His group’s restaurants include the MICHELIN-starred flagship Fiola, with locations in Washington, D.C., Miami and Venice, Italy; Spanish seafood and tapas concept Del Mar; Italian coastal cuisine destination Fiola Mare; and three locations of the neighborhood pasta house Sfoglina.

Tom and Chas Prakas of Prakas & Co. represented PEBB in the Fiolina lease.

In addition to Restaurant Row’s proximity to Town Center, the project is also just minutes away from more than 2.5 million square feet of office space and four hotels. It is also directly at the base of the 145,000-square-foot Two Town Center office building.

Restaurant Row has easy access to I-95, which gives tenants the ability to service customers from West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale.