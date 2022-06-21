Museum Of Graffiti To Present Gray Matter 3.0: The Monochromatic Works Of Doze Green

July 28 – August 28, 2022

Miami, FL – The Museum of Graffiti is pleased to announce the upcoming opening of a solo exhibition by graffiti and contemporary artist Doze Green. The show opens on July 28, 2022 and will be on view through Aug 28, 2022.

Gray Matter 3.0 consists of monochromatic works created with mixed media on canvas and paper that are an exploration of the human consciousness rooted in the artist’s study of the Swiss psychoanalyst Carl Jung. Green explores the four Jungian archetypes: the Persona, the Animus, the Shadow, and the Self. Green’s paintings convey a sense of discordant emotions, chaotic flux, fear, loss, and the inner conflicts experienced in our psyche. In each painting, Green is a presenting an interpretation on the collective state of the human experience and his own efforts to pierce the veil of the unconscious mind. Green states, “the series explores finding the truest version of the self. What have we compromised with our current state of being?”

The artist presents figures emerging out of the gray monochromatic layers of overlapping paint and semitransparent glazes. In Green’s lines there is a sense of urgency – white lines represent the soul all with a direct line to the divine. Black overtones represent protection from the clouded memories and words that spill onto the paintings in gray washes and transparent whites. On canvas, the figures are in transformation to become their higher self and thus emerging semi-revealed, overlapping, and partially concealed. For Green, this energy and motion of created forms exist in a visual meeting place of ideas. Influenced by Edo period paintings, Green mixes black gesso with Sumi ink and applies “creatively chaotic, and intuitive brushstrokes” in a calligraphy-inspired and graffiti aesthetic.

Doze began creating art on the street and on trains in NYC in the 1980s when Hip-Hop was in its heyday, and B-Boys (break dancers) ruled the streets. Doze polished his craft, led by intuitive flow, and advanced from letterforms to character forms. He was the first of his peers to create a style of drawing that has been adopted by graffiti artists around the world. Breaking away from his old “mugsy” characters Doze moved on to illustrate and paint biological entities of the metaphysical spirits. His work celebrates his Cubist influences and includes ascending and descending planes and repetitive, overlapping, and concentric lines in an otherwise undefined landscape.

About Doze Green:Doze Green is a renowned graffiti artist, social commentator, and original member of the legendary hip-hop breakdancing Rocksteady Crew. In the 1970s Doze honed his artistic street style on the subway walls and streetcars of New York City. He has appeared in Flashdance, Style Wars, and Wildstyle movies. From B-boy to graffiti legend, Doze Green has gone from tagging the hallways of South Bronx projects to the global stage. Over the years, Doze Green’s paintings have maintained the spirit of graffiti, they tell the stories of the lost, the heroes, and the oppressed, which continue to be largely untold. In the process, he’s become a proponent of the avant-garde “fusionistic” art movement. Best known for his characters, Doze concentrates on canvases that blend wild style techniques with metaphysical concepts.

Green has exhibited his work in art spaces such as the O.K. Harris Gallery, Tony Shafrazi Gallery, and the fun gallery. Doze Green’s work is in many public and private collections throughout the United States, Japan, Europe, and Australia. His works have appeared in BlackBook, Anthem, Juxtapoz, Tokion, and¬¬ Vibe and been reviewed on CNN.

Tickets: General Admission tickets are $16; Children 13 and under are free. Tickets are available online and include access to all museum exhibitions. To purchase tickets, visit our website from your desktop at home or your mobile device, museumofgraffiti.com

Hours: The Museum of Graffiti is open from 11 AM – 6 PM on weekdays and 11AM– 7PM on weekends. Please check www.museumofgraffiti.com for special holidays, extended hours, and unexpected closings.