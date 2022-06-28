MESSAGE FROM THE CEO: Moving Business Forward

Good Afternoon Valued Chamber Member,

This past week, the Chamber celebrated the graduating class of Leadership Boca 2022. The celebratory luncheon was sponsored by Memorial Health/ Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and allowed us to recognize each participant and highlight the many memorable moments throughout the meaningful program. Leadership Boca is a 5-month, 10-session program designed to educate civic-minded individuals in South Palm Beach County in the areas of economic development, healthcare, tourism, government, and more! Participants develop an awareness of business issues and challenges facing the community while identifying their personal leadership strengths. In addition, they are exposed to opportunities where they can make substantial contributions to the community and develop life-long relationships with classmates.



Congratulations to the Leadership Boca Class of 2022!

Alfredo Alvarado – CI GroupArlen “A.J.” Ross – Baptist Health South FloridaBonnie Snow – George Snow Scholarship FundBeverly Marsh – FAU Tech RunwayCarla Hull – Boca Grove & Tennis ClubDiane Nestor – Polen Capital ManagementElen de Paula – Florence Fuller CDC/Fuller CenterJamie Sauer – Junior League of Boca RatonJenifer Marquart – Boca Raton Chamber of CommerceJill Glazer – Signature Real Estate Finder, LLCJulian Loli – Wells FargoKatie Van Lennep – Boca Raton Regional HospitalMandy Forrester – BrandStar AgencyMario Bai – Summit Law GroupMaggie Portela – Memorial Health Care System/Joe DiMaggio Children’s HospitalMaria Puente – Boca Helping HandsMarie Laplante – Right HR Staffing Solutions, LLCMichael Santorsola – Baptist Health Medical Group NorthRegina Thompson – FAU Tech RunwayRita Diamond – Temple Beth El of Boca RatonRobert Pratt – Boca Raton Airport AuthorityTracy Swanson – The Swanson Team – Keller Williams Realty – Boca RatonThomas Rooney – Lynn UniversityVan Williams – Palm Beach State CollegeYojany Vargas – Wyndham Boca Raton HotelYulimar Trumbo – Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiative

Special congratulations to Regina Thompson for being elected class president!



The States, Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday beings on Friday, July 1st and will run through July 7th. Tax-free items will include fishing & camping supplies, sports equipment, boating & water activity supplies, pool supplies, and general outdoor supplies. Freedom Week eliminates the tax to admissions on the following events: private and membership clubs providing physical fitness facilities, musical theater performances, live sporting events, live music events, museum entry, movies, festivals, state park entry, cultural events, ballets, plays, and fairs. For more information and to find qualifying tax-free items, click here.

Bon Appetit Boca is right around the corner. For the entire month of July, local foodies can enjoy special menus from participating restaurants. This month-long event celebrates the culinary delights in the Greater Boca Raton Area. Support your local restaurants by coming out and trying new dishes and drinks throughout the month. For a list of participating restaurants and offers, click here.



The Mayor’s of Boca Raton, Scott Singer, Boynton Beach, Ty Penserga, and Delray Beach, Shelly Petrolia all shared the stage at the Opal Grand in Delray Beach for an exclusive Trustee luncheon. Each Mayor addressed topics on economic development, growth, and their future visions for their cities. As a result of the dialogue, the Mayors foresee a regional approach to the crisis of workforce housing. Special thanks to the Mayors for spending time with the Chamber business leaders and sharing information about their respective cities. Looking for a quick way to find an event, register for an event, and receive pop-up notifications of important Chamber, County, City of Boca Raton, and City of Boynton Beach information? Download the Boca Chamber App – found on the App Store and Google Play Store. Keep your Chamber at the tip of your fingers! You can also stay up to date on all Chamber activities by visiting us at bocachamber.com. Below is a list of our upcoming in-person and virtual experiences:

7/13 – 11:45 a.m. In-Person Boynton Beach Lunch and Learn For more information and to register, click here

7/14 – 7:45 a.m. In-Person Membership Breakfast For more information and to register, click here

7/19 – 8:30 a.m. In-Person Master Class Business Workshop For more information and to register, click here

7/19 – 5:30 p.m. In-Person PULSE After Hours Network For more information and to register, click here

7/21 – 8:00 a.m. In-Person Boynton Beach Coffee Plus Network For more information and to register, click here



On Monday, we will celebrate the 246th birthday of the United States of America where free enterprise reigns and the American Dream is possible for anyone. May you and your family enjoy the Fourth of July holiday filled with thankfulness and gratitude for living in this great nation of opportunity, promise, and hope. On behalf of the Chamber’s Board of Directors and Professional Team, enjoy the holiday weekend and proudly fly your American Flag! Together, we continue to Move Business Forward in South Palm Beach County, making our region the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play.