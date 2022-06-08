MESSAGE FROM CEO: Moving Business Forward

Good Morning Valued Chamber Member,

Thank you to all our players that joined us for the Chamber’s 53rd Annual Golf Classic, driven by Truist, this past Friday. A little rain didn’t stop us from having fun, networking, and playing a round of golf on one of the most beautiful private resort courses in South Florida.

The first nationwide Autonomous Vehicle remote monitoring and control center was launched in Boca Raton at the Boca Raton Innovation Campus(BRiC). CP Group, Guident, and Perrone Robotics teamed together to create the formal demonstration of the first nationwide Autonomous Vehicle remote monitoring and control center. Guident is a leading developer of software solutions for remote monitoring and teleoperation of autonomous vehicles. They recently agreed to lease 7,500 square feet at BRiC to host the control center. As Guident’s strategic partner, they will demonstrate the Future of Autonomous Transportation with their transformative Autonomous Vehicle (AV) options with safe, reliable AV technology.

Boca Raton-based PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have acquired a significant portfolio at the Research Park at FAU. The collective goals of the Research Park are to grow and evolve the park as a leading university-affiliated healthcare and medical hub, as well as a biotech advanced engineering center. This environmentbuilds upon a community where entrepreneurs and academic researchers come together to collaborate and develop thriving businesses.

Atlantic Aviation at the Boca Raton Airport has signed a new 40-year lease of its 42 acres. Atlantic Aviation is the larger of the airport's two fixed-base operators. The company plans $40 million worth of upgrades, to include an additional 52,000 square feet of hangar space, the repaving of 710,000 square feet of runway, and the addition of 12,000 square feet of office space. Other work will include the renovation of existing offices. Operations at the airport have more than tripled since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. Before the pandemic, the airport had opened a customs facility, which made the facility more appealing for private international air travelers.



