Local Lay Leader Accompanies 180 New Olim from Ethiopia to Israel as Ethiopian Aliyah Resumes

Boca Raton, FL – Local Lay Leader Shayna Bloom from the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County joined dozens of other community leaders from Jewish Federations of North America on a delegation to accompany 180 Ethiopian olim to Israel Wednesday, following a special three-day mission in Ethiopia.

“Saying ‘shalom’ to the olim in the airport just before they boarded the plane, I noticed their excitement and nervousness. I was seated next to a middle school teacher, who has two sisters already in Israel, and he hadn’t seen them in 10 years. He’s joined by his three sisters, two brothers and his mom on the flight. He is excited to learn Hebrew and find a job teaching children here in Israel,” Bloom said.

“The excitement on the plane, when everyone realized we were landing, was incredible!! We cheered and sang Hebrew songs, and I found myself leading od yavo, loud and proud with the deputy chair of the Jewish Agency (for Israel). Walking off the plane and into a whole new world with these fellow Jews who will all be reunited with their family members was something I’ll cherish for the rest of my life. Am Yisrael Chai.”

During the mission, the leaders, including Bloom, met with community members awaiting aliyah in Gondar and Addis Ababa and visited sites of historical significance for Ethiopian Jewry. The leaders were joined by other officials from the Jewish Agency for Israel, Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF), the WZO and the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.

Also accompanying the olim to Israel were Minister of Aliyah and Integration Pnina Tamano-Shata, the first Ethiopian-born woman to enter the Knesset; Chairman of the World Zionist Organization and Acting Chairman of The Jewish Agency Yaakov Hagoel; and Jeffrey A. Schoenfeld, Chair of the Israel and Overseas Committee of the Jewish Federations of North America. A second flight of 160 olim arrived in Ben Gurion airport on Thursday.

In addition to the core funding Jewish Federations raise every year for partner organizations such as the Jewish Agency, which allows them to both carry out their routine work and prepare for extraordinary moments such as these, Federations have launched an additional campaign for the continuation of aliyah from Ethiopia and for humanitarian assistance for the community still awaiting aliyah.

“Jewish Federations are proud of our decades-long work side by side with The Jewish Agency for Israel and the Israeli Government to help over 97,000 Ethiopian Jews realize their dream of making Aliyah and to support their absorption into Israeli society,” said Mark Wilf, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Jewish Federations of North America. “This sacred effort is the highest expression of the dedication of Jewish Federations to help Jews wherever they live, and we will continue to work with our partners to support the first steps in Israel of Ethiopian olim and to assist those still waiting to make Aliyah.”

“The North American Jewish community is proud of the way our community is stepping up once again to support Ethiopian Aliyah,” said Jewish Federations President and CEO Eric Fingerhut. “These inspiring moments are a reminder of how important it is to invest in the infrastructure of Jewish support organizations, which Federations do year in and year out to ensure we are prepared to act when the need arises.”

The two flights mark the resumption of Operation Zur Israel or Rock of Israel, an initiative approved by the Israeli government allowing 3,000 members of the Jewish community in Ethiopia to make aliyah and reunite with their family members in Israel. Some of the olim have waited over a decade to reunite with their loved ones and fulfill their dreams of aliyah.

Jewish Federations are awaiting final approval from the Government of Israel to enable those still remaining in Ethiopia to make aliyah and reunite with their families in Israel, as thousands still remain behind.

About the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County

