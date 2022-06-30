JFS Continues Its Partnership With Fau’s Schimidt College Of Medicine Psychiatry Residency Program

Welcome the new FAU residents working with JFS Psychiatric Services

Boca Raton, FL – Since 2020 JFS developed a strong partnership with Florida Atlantic University’s (FAU) Schmidt College of Medicine to bring third and fourth year psychiatry residents to JFS. Now JFS has added four new psychiatry residents to JFS’ Counseling and Mental Health Services Department from the class of 2024. The six total residents within the psychiatry program enable JFS to provide services to more clients including children, adolescents, and adults.

JFS clients will continue to benefit from the passion and innovation of the psychiatry residents, including the experience of psychiatrist Dr. Ashley Beattie, who specializes in children and adolescents, as well as general psychiatry. Dr. Beattie will be working under the guidance of Dr. Gavin Rose, Assistant Professor, of Integrated Medical Science, who will also be supervising the psychiatry program.

This psychiatry program since inception has been able to enrich, serve and care for over 350 clients. All of JFS’ clients will continue to benefit from the years of experience of our psychiatry team. Dr. Ashley Beattie stated, “The team at Jewish Family Services has been so supportive and really created a great teaching and training environment for our residents. Since 2020, we’ve been able to build up a great patient population that has created a very well rounded clinical experience for our residents as well, and we’ve been very happy with this new venture together.”

JFS is one of the only non-profits serving Palm Beach County that offers fees on a sliding scale, providing those with and without insurance, much-needed access to affordable mental health services. This combination of academia and practice helps ensure the veracity of care provided by JFS Counseling & Mental Health Services.

Danielle Hartman, JFS President & CEO recently had the opportunity to speak to one of the graduates of the Psychiatry Class of 2022. “I had the privilege to talk to Dr. Negar Haghighimehmandari, she told me that her experience at JFS was so wonderful because it exposed her to so many different types of clients and she felt adequacy prepared to move into the next phase of her career.”

Recently celebrated was the FAU Psychiatry Residency Graduation Dinner for the Class of 2022. These third and fourth year residents, were the first residents in the program, and the first residents of the JFS psychiatry expansion. Their contributions were instrumental in developing the protocols and clinical documentation now used by new residents. Thus setting the precedence for all new residents to follow.

Rales JFS welcomes the new third and fourth year residents, who will continue their incredible work in the field, and provide Psychiatric Consultation and Treatment for JFS clients.

JFS offers counseling and mental health services to children and adults, psychiatric assessment and medication management, psychological testing and a free drop-in center for adults living with persistent mental illness and/or developmental disabilities. Families living in Boca Raton, Delray Beach or Highland Beach can learn more about psychiatric services, counseling and mental health services. For program details visit ralesjfs.org or sign up for services at [email protected] or call 561.852.3333.

About Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services (JFS)

Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services (JFS) provides help, hope and humanity through a comprehensive range of programs and services which support people of all ages and beliefs. With locations in Boca Raton and Delray Beach, JFS programs and services include food & financial assistance, senior services, counseling & mental health services, career & employment services, family & children’s services and many volunteer opportunities. Funding is provided by private and corporate support, grants, special events and individuals who reach thousands in need each year. For more information about the organization, please visit ralesjfs.org.