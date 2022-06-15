City of Boca Raton’s Stacee Lanz Named “Most Valuable Events Person”

Stacee Lanz Award

By The Greater Miami Festivals and Events Association

Boca Raton, FL – Stacee Lanz, special events coordinator for the City of Boca Raton, was recently named “Most Valuable Events Person” by the Greater Miami Festivals and Events Association (GMFEA) at their 9th Annual Conference and Exhibition.

“This designation by an organization of my peers is a tremendous honor,” said Lanz, who has more than 19 years of experience in the special events realm.

“We are very proud of Stacee, whose talent and dedication make her an integral part of our team,” said Amy DiNorscio, Amphitheater and Community Events Manager for the City of Boca Raton.

Lanz, along with three others, was nominated by the GMFEA, and won via popular vote that took place on-line.

“We applaud Stacee for her accomplishments and commitment to excellence in event planning,” said Amanda MacMaster, Executive Director of the GMFEA.

About The Greater Miami Festivals & Events Association

The Greater Miami Festivals & Events Association (GMFEA) is a not-for-profit corporation representing the broad spectrum of South Florida’s multi-ethnic community. Its member organizations maintain a commitment to producing excellent public celebrations and to expressing and championing this community’s cultural diversity.

The City of Boca Raton boasts 5 miles of gorgeous beaches, 47 parks, and 1,650 acres of recreational space, attracting residents and visitors year-round. The City’s Recreation Services Department hosts a full calendar of free community events at select parks and the Mizner Park Amphitheater. For more details on City events, visit www.MyBoca.us/SpecialEvents.