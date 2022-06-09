City of Boca Raton Announces Fabulous Fourth Celebration

The City of Boca Raton’s Recreation Services Department will host a Fabulous Fourth Celebration on Monday, July 4, at Countess de Hoernle Park/Spanish River Athletic Facility, 1000 NW Spanish River Boulevard, starting at 5:30 p.m. A spectacular fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. The event is FREE and open to the public.

Enjoy amusement rides, kids’ crafts, interactive musical instruments, strolling entertainers, kids’ DJ and games, plus cool off inside two video game trucks. Indulge in variety of food available for purchase to include seafood, tacos, mac & cheese, pizza, chicken, ice cream, and baked goods. Remember to bring your reusable water bottle, as the City’s mobile water unit will supply free filtered water throughout the event.

The mainstage will feature music by Matthew Sabatella and the Rambling String Band, connecting people with music that is woven into the fabric of the United States with vocals, guitar, banjo, fiddle, mandolin, and bass fiddle. The band will raise the roof with traditional folk songs, fiddle tunes, old-time country, bluegrass, Appalachian music, ragtime, blues, spirituals, railroad and cowboy songs, work songs, sea shanties, reels, breakdowns, and ballads.

Free parking will be available nearby at the Boca Corporate Center. Complimentary shuttle service will begin at 5 p.m. through the end of the event.

Pets, coolers, sparklers/fireworks, and alcohol are not permitted on site.