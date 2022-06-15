B’nai Torah Congregation 2022 “Music for Humanity” Concert Series Raises $25K for Ukraine

Cantor Magda Fishman Performs at Concert – Music for Humanity

Series Celebrated its 29th Year with Live Performances by Acclaimed Artists;

Dedicated Proceeds from Concert to Ongoing Humanitarian Needs of People of Ukraine

Boca Raton, FL – B’nai Torah Congregation, the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida, celebrated the 29th year of the synagogue’s popular and inspiring Concert Series by dedicating it to the humanitarian needs of the people of Ukraine. In collaboration with the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, B’nai Torah Congregation donated $20,000 to United Hatzalah’s Ukrainian relief efforts and an additional $5,000 to support Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County’s efforts in Ukraine.

The 2022 Concert Series, dubbed “Music for Humanity,” featured four live, in-person performances – all hosted at B’nai Torah Congregation’s sanctuary in Boca Raton – which included singers, songwriters, poets, pianists, and Cantors from around the world. Featured performers were: Noa, Gil Dor, Cantor Boaz Davidoff, Guy Mintus ‘Piano Virtuoso,’ The New York Cantors, and B’nai Torah Congregation’s own Cantor Magda Fishman. The series was presented in loving memory of Eleanor and Paul Weiner.

Cantor Fishman selected the concert performers in addition to performing during two of the four events. Cantor Fishman has performed extensively in Israel, the United States, Europe and Canada and her musical repertoire includes liturgical masterpieces, Israeli songs, jazz, musical theater and her own compositions.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude and joy that we were able to bring this extraordinary musical program to our community – live from our sanctuary – once again,” said Cantor Fishman. “Even more special was the fact that we were able to celebrate the people of Ukraine and raise money for them in the process. Music is truly powerful in how it can bring people together and provide comfort and joy during challenging times. I thank all who were a part of it.”

Cantor Fishman sings “You’ll Never Walk Alone” while B’nai Torah Congregation Rabbi David Steinhardt comments on the importance of speaking up here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o6YDfdZBPzc

Israeli singer-songwriter Noa and Gil Dor perform the Ukrainian National Anthem a cappella here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UtU9wrybeS8

About Cantor Magda Fishman

Senior Cantor Magda Fishman is a graduate of the Jewish Theological Seminary’s H.L. Miller Cantorial School in New York. Prior to joining B’nai Torah, she served as the Cantor at Temple Beth El in Stamford, Connecticut. Cantor Fishman brings vibrant experience to Jewish music through a unique blend of traditional and contemporary styles. Over the years, she has built a large and loving following among a wide spectrum of audiences. Her repertoire includes liturgical masterpieces, Israeli songs, jazz, musical theater, as well as her own compositions. Prior to her investiture in May 2011, Cantor Fishman served in the Israeli Army Orchestra as a vocal soloist and trumpet player. She came to the United States as part of the Tel-Aviv Broadway Musical Theater Project and was the recipient of the prestigious America-Israel Cultural Foundation scholarship. Cantor Fishman has performed extensively throughout the United States, Israel, Europe, and Canada. She had a lead role in the Prague State Opera, and she performed during the annual America-Israel Cultural Foundation Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center and at a National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene event honoring Elie Wiesel. She was featured in Folksbiene’s popular Soul to Soul concert at the Central Park Summer Stage and at the Saban Theatre in Los Angeles with Maestro Placido Domingo and Melissa Manchester. She also performs with the cantorial group Divas on the Bima.

About B’nai Torah Congregation

B’nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida with over 1,300 membership families. It is a close-knit, multi-generational, modern, and egalitarian synagogue, which offers diverse services, programs of worship, learning, tzedakah, social action, and social activities. B’nai Torah Congregation creates a perfect outlet for arts, culture, and learning, and we are home to several schools of Jewish education. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch thousands of people. Learn more at https://btcboca.org.