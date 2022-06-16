Adopt-A-Family Wins $25,000 State Farm Neighborhood Assist® Grant

$2.5 Million awarded nationwide as part of Company’s 100 year Anniversary

Boca Raton, FL – In just 10 days this spring, 88,000 people cast more than 2 Million votes in support of their favorite causes. As a result, 100 communities, in 34 states, including six organizations in Florida, will be getting an assist from State Farm®. As part of State Farm 100 year anniversary, a total of $2.5 million in grants are being awarded nationwide. State Farm Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sourced philanthropic program that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods. Non-profits affiliated with each of the Top 100 causes will receive grants to address them.State Farm is proud to announce the Top 100 vote-getting causes that have won $25,000 State Farm Neighborhood Assist grants to improve their communities. The following six Florida organizations will each receive a $25,000 grant: See each organization’s unique State Farm website for additional details:

Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches: https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2041687

Cross Creek School – Pompano Beach: https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2045324

Operation Warrior Resolution – Bradenton: https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2042190

Ready for Life – Largo: https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2044072

THAT! Outreach Center – Seffner: https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2045144

The Clothes Closet and Food Pantry of Orange Park: https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2044068

“State Farm is happy to celebrate its 100th anniversary by providing 100 causes with grant money to help them address the needs in their communities,” said Rasheed Merritt, Assistant Vice President at State Farm. “We look forward to seeing the impact these $25,000 grants will have.”Four thousand cause submissions were accepted in February at www.neighborhoodassist.com . The State Farm Review Committee selected the Top 200 finalists and public voting determined the Top 100. In the eleven years of the program, nearly 500 causes have received a total of $12.5 million to enact change in their communities. For a complete list of this year’s 100 winners, please visit: www.neighborhoodassist.com .