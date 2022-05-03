Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

At a special meeting of the Boynton Beach City Commission this past Tuesday, Boynton Beach Fire Chief James Stables was appointed as Interim City Manager by the Commission. Chief Stables brings a long history of public service experience and strong leadership to the position. We look forward to working alongside Chief Stables to continue to move Boynton Beach Forward.

After thorough planning and preparation, I am happy to announce that the Downtown Business Alliance of Boca Raton (DBA) has merged into the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce. The shared missions of the two organizations are to promote and sustain economic prosperity. With the leadership of the DBA now under the umbrella of the Chamber, we can continue to focus on the needs of our downtown businesses and provide them with opportunities to achieve success. In addition to consistent downtown activity to gather business owners and professionals, a comprehensive understanding of the unique needs of these businesses will be determined through surveys and one-on-one meetings. This partnership will ensure a continued vibrant economy for downtown Boca Raton.

The Rotary Club of Boca Raton Sunrise, along with the Chamber’s Golden Bell Education Foundation, recognized teachers during the 36th Annual Boca Raton Teacher of the Year event, held last week. The program recognized a teacher from each Boca Raton public school. In total – 22 amazing professionals were highlighted for their commitment to our students. Upon arrival, guests were treated to a musical performance from the Spanish River High School Jazz Band. In addition, the Olympic Heights High School Marine Corps JROTC color guard started the program with a presentation of the flags and pledge of allegiance. The night concluded with delicious desserts provided by the West Boca Raton High School Culinary Academy and entertainment from the Boca Raton High School Choral Group. For nearly four decades, the Boca Raton Sunrise Rotary Club has supported our precious public school teachers with this special recognition event. Golden Bell is proud and excited to support their efforts and be a presenting partner. Thank you to Sunrise Rotary and thank you to each and every teacher that enters the classroom to prepare our students of today to be great employees for our businesses tomorrow. Congratulations to the 22 teachers who were recognized at the annual event!

We look forward to seeing you at our May Membership Breakfast – this Thursday, May 5! The event is being sponsored by Discover The Palm Beaches-the County’s official tourism arm responsible for marketing our beautiful destination. The one-week earlier change in date allows us to celebrate National Tourism Week – which coincides with National Small Business Week. Jorge Pesquera, President & CEO of Discover The Palm Beaches, will highlight the importance of tourism to the local economy, the amazing tourism assets we have in south Palm Beach County, and the strategy behind it all. National Travel and Tourism Week is an annual industry tradition celebrating the value travel holds for the economy, business and personal well-being. In addition, don’t forget it is also Cinco de Mayo, come prepared for a morning of celebration! Purchase a table and bring your colleagues and friends to learn about this organization’s positive impact in our region. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Looking for a quick way to find an event, register for an event, and receive pop-up notifications of important Chamber, County, City of Boca Raton, and City of Boynton Beach information? Download the Boca Chamber App – found on the App Store and Google Play Store. Keep your Chamber at the tip of your fingers! You can also stay up to date on all Chamber activities by visiting us at bocachamber.com.

Below is a list of our upcoming in-person and virtual experiences:

5/5 – 7:45 a.m. In-Person Membership Breakfast

For more information and to register, click here

5/6 – 8:30 a.m. In-Person PRIME Professional Roundtable

For more information and to register, click here

Haven’t found a Mother’s Day Gift? We have the solution! The Chamber’s Golden Bell Education Foundation will hold its first-ever “Shop for Good” event. It will be held at Kendra Scott in Mizner Park on Saturday, May 7th from 2-5pm. If you can’t make it into the store, you can purchase items online on Friday and Saturday and use code GIVEBACK-BUDEJ and Golden Bell will still receive 20% of the proceeds. Thank you for supporting our students – and just as important – thank you for taking care of Mom! For more information, click here.

Each year, the Chamber recognizes great leaders who advance commerce in our community at our Annual Business Awards Luncheon. This event honors a Business of the Year, Business Leader of the Year, and Small Business Leader of the Year, all of whom represent the very best in business! These recipients join an elite group of past honorees. Like their predecessors, they have made outstanding contributions to the business world and significant changes to the communities they serve. Leaders in their industries, they advance commerce through job creation and contribution to our overall economic and community growth. This year’s recipients are:

Business Leader of the Year – Ethan Shapiro, Head of School, Saint Andrew’s School

Business of the Year – Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC)

Small Business Leader of the Year – Erick Solms, President, Simplitfy

Show your support for these outstanding community leaders and gain valuable exposure for your businesses by sponsoring or purchasing a table at the event. Contact our Events Manager, Chasity Navarro, for more information.

Together, we continue to Move Business Forward in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and South Palm Beach County, making our region the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play.