Junior League of Boca Raton Endowment Fund Raise the Bar Event

Boca Raton, FL – The Endowment Fund of the Junior League of Boca Raton’s annual fundraiser, Raise the Bar, was held on Thursday, April 28 at Rocco’s Tacos. The event celebrated the 16th anniversary of the Junior League of Boca Raton Endowment Fund, Inc. and more than 150 people attended. The evening raised more than $30,000 for the Junior League.

Honorary Chairs were Dr. Jacqui Moroco Maloney and Mr. Jack Maloney.

Local celebrity bartenders included Doug Fash and Forrest Heathcott, Tim Snow and Jerry Fedele, Kimberley Trombly-Burmeister and Barbara James, Jamie Sauer and Reilly Glasser, Kelly Fleming and Melissa Bonaros and Eric Applewhite and Howard Guggenheim.

“Everyone had a great time! We were excited to be able to have the event after a two year hiatus,” Lisa Bariso, President of the Junior League of Boca Raton Endowment Board said.

Funds raised will benefit the Endowment Fund of the Junior League of Boca Raton, which supports the Vegso Community Resource Center (VCRC). This vital community resource offers free trainings for our nonprofit community, free access to the grant library and a place for the community to gather and hold meetings without incurring overhead costs.

About the Junior League of Boca Raton

