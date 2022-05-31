Boca Raton, FL – Nineteen Hooters Girls from Florida, New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island distributed coloring books, crayons, sunglasses and toiletries to 90 children at Gateway Christian Academy in Bimini. The Hooters Girls enjoyed spending time with the kids during their visit to Bimini for their 2023 Hooters Calendar shoots.

The 11 Hooters Girls from Florida who participated in the school visit are from the Fort Myers Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Hialeah, Sarasota and Fort Myers Hooters locations. Grace Burchett (Fort Myers Beach), Alexis Costello (Fort Myers Beach), Anjolie Santana (Fort Myers Beach), Hana Joy (Fort Myers Beach), Courtney Sullivan (Fort Lauderdale), Jenise Lebron (Fort Lauderdale), Auno Ferro (Boca Raton), Madison Novo (Hialeah), Jessica Dowling (Fort Lauderdale), Sloan Miavitz (Sarasota) and Tara Archer (Fort Myers) enjoyed the opportunity to put smiles on the children’s faces.

“The experience of going to the school was absolutely breathtaking, a feeling like no other. I automatically felt unconditional love from all the kids running everywhere and hugging us. It was more of a sharing of love moment rather than giving donations. It meant more to me to form connections with them, I immediately felt like family,” said Sarasota Hooters Girl Sloan Miavitz. Miavitz will be representing Sarasota Hooters in the Miss Hooters International Pageant in June.

“It was one of the best days of my life. I’ve never traveled outside of the country. The kids had smiles from ear to ear. Instead of them rushing to look at what goodies we had brought them, they just wanted to know about us. I’m a kid at heart so immediately I felt in my element. We took selfies, did cartwheels and shared so many funny jokes. I told them that I would be representing Miami in the Hooters International Pageant, which was followed by them asking me if I knew any of the Miami Heat players. This was absolutely life changing and I give the biggest thanks to Hooters for providing me with endless opportunities like this,” said Hialeah Hooters Girl Madison Novo. Novo will be representing Hialeah Hooters in the Miss Hooters International Pageant in June.

“Visiting the elementary school in Bimini was hands down my favorite part of the trip this year. Meeting the kids was such a special and memorable experience. We are fortunate that our company presents us with opportunities to give back, both in our local communities and internationally. I am so proud to be a part of LTP,” said Fort Myers Beach Hooters Girl Grace Burchett.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to visit and provide toiletries and activities for all of the children to enjoy this summer. We visit Bimini annually as part of our calendar shoot and giving back to the community including schools and children is important to us. It is always a highlight and tradition during our trip to Bimini,” said LTP Management Director of Marketing Kristi Quarles.

