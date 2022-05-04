Dave Chappelle was physically attacked in the middle of his performance in LA￼

Dave Chappelle was apparently unharmed after an audience member rushed the stage and physically attacked the comedian in the middle of his performance in Los Angeles Tuesday night, according to NPR.org.

According to NPR, security chased the attacker until they detained him off stage at the Hollywood Bowl. The attacker was later escorted from the venue on a stretcher and appeared to have injuries to his arm and face.

The comedian appeared to lose his composure momentarily, and later joked: “That was a trans man,” a call back to earlier words in his set that suggested he felt attacked by transgender people, and past material that has been criticized as transphobic.