Boca Raton Public Library Announces The Installation of  Little Free Libraries in Three Boca Raton Parks  

Boca Raton, FL – The Boca Raton Public Library is pleased to announce the installation of Little Free Libraries in three City of Boca Raton parks. Funded by the Friends of the Boca Raton Public Library, the Little Free Libraries can be found in J. Patrick Lynch Golden Fig Park, Boca Isles Park, and Sand Pine Park. Friends Board President Tracy Wasserman notes, “We are glad to partner with the Boca Raton Public Library on this project and hope the public sharing of books will inspire readers of all ages.”

The Little Free Library stands are filled with books for all ages, from children to adults. Library staff will keep the boxes filled with hand-selected books donated by the Friends of the Library bookstore.

“The addition of the Little Free Libraries in three parks will further enable our citizens of all ages to get inspired, explore new realms, use their imagination, and engage in new forms of recreation,” says Michael Kalvort, City of Boca Raton Recreation Services Director. “I encourage all our citizens to take a book and leave a book.”

The Little Free Library nonprofit organization has become a global literacy movement for building community, inspiring readers, and expanding book access for all. Since the first book-sharing box was built in 2009, more than 125,000 registered Little Free Libraries have been established in all 50 states and 110 countries. For locations and information about Little Free Libraries, visit www.littlefreelibrary.org.