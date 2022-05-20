Alliance of Women Executives (AWE), 24 Scholarships Awarded

In the front row: Vahnessa Torres-Urias, Katrina Morrissey, Shelly Cruz, Rebecca Berger, Anzaleena Rafiq, Emma Streitfeld, Ana Curry, Michael Souffranc, Maria Prieto. In the back row: Cierra Wilson, Isabelle Rivera, Maryam Jaber, Angelica Alarcon, Jocelyn Roa, Giovanna Avellar Figueredo, Jud Stania Saincyr, Vanessa Torres-Bastidas, Rebecca Augusme, Marcia Elie, Gabrielle Ruiz, Faith Henri, Livia Vieira and Ashley Koongie

Boca Raton, FL – The non-profit Alliance of Women Executives (AWE) made the college dreams of 24 Palm Beach County young women come true. The organization awarded scholarships to deserving high school graduates at their 5th annual scholarship awards ceremony held May10th at Abacoa Golf Club emceed by WPTV news anchor Shannon Cake.

These young women come from all walks of life, and with unique stories; 5 of the recipients will be attending Palm Beach State College, 12 will become Florida Atlantic University students, 2 will attend Palm Beach Atlantic University and 5 will enter Lynn University – 11 are the first in their family to attend college, and all are accomplished both academically and in their service to the community. Their aspirations are equally ambitious, they plan to pursue a variety of degrees from nursing, law, and medicine to STEM, psychology and the arts. In addition to receiving a scholarship, each student received a laptop courtesy of Florida Power & Light.

AWE is a member based nonprofit founded 6 years ago by Vicki Tate. With the inclusion of the 2022 awards, a total of 79 scholarships have been granted to Palm Beach County young women.

“The passion of the women who’ve become AWE members along with the support of our donors has been fantastic. AWE’s mission is important to Palm Beach County, to these young women and to me. I am deeply grateful to our members and donors, without them none of this would be possible.” says AWE founder Vicki Tate.

Obtaining the extra funding alleviates some of the financial pressure the girls face as they seek their higher education.

ABOUT THE ALLIANCE OF WOMEN EXECUTIVES (AWE)

AWE provides a platform to bring like-minded professional women together, sharing knowledge and experiences while making an impact on future generations of young women in Palm Beach County by promoting higher education and making it accessible through academic scholarships. In 2019 the organization was awarded the prestigious “Advocates for Children Award” by the Florida’s Children First in recognition of the work they have done to provide funding for youth from foster care and other disadvantaged populations to attain a higher education.

The Alliance of Women Executives is the vision of Vicki Tate, brought to life with several of her friends who share a passion for philanthropy and paying it forward. Together, they have built a strong network of women who turn professional acquaintances into personal friendships. The relationships created combined with their philanthropic vision is what draws members to not only join AWE, but to stay.

For more information, contact (561)789-8415 [email protected] or visit www.aweinc.org