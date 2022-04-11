The Symphonia Appoints New Member to its Expanding Board of Directors

Dr. Marie Jureit-beamish

Boca Raton, FL — The SYMPHONIA, South Florida’s premier chamber orchestra, has announced that Dr. Marie Jureit-Beamish has been appointed to the organizations’ Board of Directors.

Dr. Marie Jureit-Beamish is a life-long supporter of the arts and was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Martin County Arts Council for her outstanding contribution to the community. Jureit-Beamish is founder and director of The Jureit Musicales, presenting national, international, and local musical talent within the Treasure Coast.

Jureit-Beamish was the Charles Stewart Distinguished Professor of Music at Principia College where she also served as Chair of the Music Department until July 2009. A classically trained musician, she has performed as a pianist and a flutist, appearing in some of the finest concert halls in the United States, including Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center.

Jureit-Beamish has received numerous accolades and awards throughout her career, including the prestigious St. Louis Artists Presentation Society Competition, the Stanley Knight Memorial Scholarship at Yale for outstanding performance, a full scholarship to attend the Tanglewood Music Festival, a full scholarship to pursue graduate studies at Stanford University, and election to Phi Beta Kappa national honors society from the University of California, Berkeley.

“Music has been my passion all my life. I am so grateful to be appointed to The Symphonia’s Board of Directors, and I intend to support its important mission to share the world of classical music with much enthusiasm,” Jureit-Beamish said.

About The SYMPHONIA

The SYMPHONIA, recognized as the region’s premier chamber orchestra, provides high-quality classical music for the enjoyment and benefit of the South Florida community. The SYMPHONIA’S performances and educational outreach programs feature nationally and internationally acclaimed conductors and soloists, enhancing the cultural lives of area residents, with special emphasis on its younger citizens. Follow on Instagram @TheSymphonia and on Facebook @SymphoniaBoca. More at thesymphonia.org, or 561-376-3848.