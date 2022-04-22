The Fuller Center 2nd Annual Legacy Polo BrunchHelped Raise Funds For Families In Need

Stacey Packer, Doug and Marcia Mithun, Nerone de Brito, Elen de Paula, Ellyn Okrent, Lori Shepard, Kathy Yaffe, Cheryl Leskar, Valerie Silverman, Steve Okrent, Murray Shepard, Dan Yaffe, Marc Silverman, Yvette Drucker

Boca Raton, FL —The Fuller Center Foundation hosted the 2nd Annual Legacy Polo Brunch recently to benefit under-resourced children and families. The reception and brunch was followed by the USPA Gold Cup polo match at IPC – International Polo Club Palm Beach.

The event was chaired by Peg Anderson, Kelly Baker Ferrarese, and Eamonn Gunther. The event attracted 50 members of the Fuller Foundation’s Legacy Society; a group instrumental in helping the organization fulfill its mission of providing childcare, aftercare and other services to working families.

“We were so pleased to see such a great response from our Legacy Society members who play a critical role in helping local kids and families in need,” said Peg Anderson, event co-chair.

For more information contact Alana Lagerström, Special Events Director, at 561-391-7274, ext. 134 or email [email protected].

About the Fuller Center



The Fuller Center has been a community cornerstone for over 50 years, providing under- resourced children the same educational opportunities as their more affluent peers. Our goal is to support hardworking families and their children to achieve their full potential. We believe all children should have the chance to experience success in school, in work, and in life, regardless of their parents’ income or zip code.



For children 6 weeks to 5 years old, we offer a holistic early education program, setting the foundation for school success and lifelong learning. For school-age youth, we have opened a private CHOICE elementary school serving kindergarten to third grade, and we offer after-school, summer camp, and out-of-school-time programs to develop skills in social interaction, literacy, science, technology, math, and the arts, and providing tutoring, mentoring, and enrichment activities. We have incorporated a teen program providing youth the opportunities to build skills in leadership, communication, project development, work skills readiness, and community service.



At the Fuller Center, we believe that educated children and empowered families create a strong, supportive community. The Fuller Center offers a unique, comprehensive system of family support to ensure that parents and caregivers are empowered to provide for their families and make a positive economic impact in our community. We know that when it comes to turning the tide of generational, economic inequity and making a positive impact, tomorrow begins today!

