‘Rent,’ ‘Brighton Beach Memoirs’ and a Big Band Concert at FAU this Summer

Boca Raton, FL – Florida Atlantic University’s Department of Theatre and Dance in the Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters has announced its summer lineup for Festival Repertory Theatre 2022.

“Brighton Beach Memoirs” will run from Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 25; the musical “Rent” will run from Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 31; and Big Band Hits from the Golden Age will be presented on Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 17 at 2 p.m. The plays are in the Marleen Forkas Studio One Theatre and the big band concert is in the Kaye Auditorium of the Student Union, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton campus.

Tickets are $27 and groups and package tickets are available at www.fauevents.com or by calling 561-297-6124.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming back our audiences,” said Tom Shorrock, chair of the FAU Department of Theatre and Dance. “There is nothing like live theater.”

Neil Simon’s “Brighton Beach Memoirs” is centered on the relatable angst of growing up, as it follows 15-year-old Eugene Jerome as he navigates the waters of adolescence. Set in 1937 Brooklyn, this award-winning play perfectly captures a classic coming-of-age story surrounded by identifiable family characters, as they confront the pressures of the impending war. Celebrate the life and works of this hilarious and highly autobiographical Neil Simon play. This beloved classic will both touch and tickle your heart.

“Rent,” by Jonathan Larson, is a rock retelling of the opera “La Bohème.” A group of bohemian artists in the East Village of New York City struggle with gentrification, love, loss and legacies amidst the HIV/AIDS crisis. Through songs such as “Seasons of Love,” “One Song Glory,” “I’ll Cover You,” “Out Tonight” and more, they embrace hope, find strength and survive.

The musical was revolutionary for its thoughtful and nuanced depiction of the AIDS crisis on stage, the antithesis of the often-flashy structure of musical theater. Jonathan Larson’s groundbreaking phenomenon defined a generation as it redefined the American musical and has never been more essential in today’s world. The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, and the show won five, including “Best Musical.”

The big band concert features the Florida Wind Symphony Jazz Orchestra, a professional ensemble-in-residence at FAU. The band will present an evening of hits from the 30s, 40s and 50s, including authentic music of big band sensations like Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller and Benny Goodman.

“Festival Rep,” now back on stage, will once again feature professional equity actors working alongside FAU’s finest graduate students in their last production before they graduate and enter the world of professional theater.

For more information on Festival Rep, visit www.fau.edu/festivalrep.

About Florida Atlantic University:

Florida Atlantic University, established in 1961, officially opened its doors in 1964 as the fifth public university in Florida. Today, the University serves more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students across six campuses located along the southeast Florida coast. In recent years, the University has doubled its research expenditures and outpaced its peers in student achievement rates. Through the coexistence of access and excellence, FAU embodies an innovative model where traditional achievement gaps vanish. FAU is designated a Hispanic-serving institution, ranked as a top public university by U.S. News & World Report and a High Research Activity institution by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. For more information, visit www.fau.edu.