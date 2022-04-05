Palm Beach Outlets Announces Opening of Rue21® 

Boca Raton, FL – Palm Beach Outlets (PalmBeachOutlets.com) has announced the opening of rue21® one of the nation’s fastest growing specialty retailers, serving the 15 to 25 year old Gen Z customer. Offering affordable fashion that’s accessible to all, rue21 curates a constant flow of the latest trends with new product arriving daily for their customers to express their unique style and individuality. As a brand that values inclusivity, rue21 prides itself on dressing every individual, offering sizes in girls, guys, and plus – all at a great value. Customers can also enjoy exclusive perks and discounts through rue21’s loyalty program, rue21 REWARDS.

“We are thrilled to welcome rue21 to Palm Beach Outlets,” says Trina Holmsted, marketing director at Palm Beach Outlets. “rue21 offers top trends for girls and guys, including jeans, graphic tees, activewear, and more, all at an affordable price,” she adds.

About rue21

Rue21 is a fashion destination that promises to give customers quality styles at accessible prices. They offer the largest selection of products, sizes, and trends that fit every personality and budget. Headquartered just north of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in Warrendale, they currently operate over 650 US stores in 45 states and online at Rue21.com

Palm Beach Outlets

Palm Beach Outlets features over 100 stores including brand favorites kate spade new york, Coach Outlet, Michael Kors Outlet, Polo Ralph Lauren, Saks OFF 5TH, Lacoste Outlet, TUMI Outlet Store, Ann Taylor Factory Store, Calvin Klein, Banana Republic Factory Store, Tommy Hilfiger, Brooks Brothers Factory Store, Cole Haan Outlet, GUESS Factory, J. Crew Factory, Nike Factory Store, Under Armour Factory House, and Vera Bradley Factory Outlet Store. Located immediately off Interstate 95 on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Outlets is the only outlet shopping center within a 55-mile radius and is one of the region’s most visited shopping destinations. The center serves the shopping needs of millions of residents and over 8 million annual visitors to Palm Beach County. For more information, visit PalmBeachOutlets.com.

New England Development

For over 40 years, New England Development has taken a creative, entrepreneurial approach to real estate development and management, delivering and sustaining successful projects across a wide range of property types and across the country. New England Development’s robust portfolio of retail projects includes an exciting mix of outlet centers including Asheville Outlets in Asheville, North Carolina; Clarksburg Premium Outlets in Clarksburg, Maryland; Outlets of Des Moines in Altoona, Iowa; and Palm Beach Outlets in West Palm Beach, Florida.