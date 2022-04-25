Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation and YMCA of the Palm Beaches Partner to Develop New Facilities, Amenities to Lake Lytal Park

Boca Raton, FL – YMCA of the Palm Beaches (YMCA) has finalized an agreement with the Palm Beach County (PBC) Board of County Commissioners that authorizes the YMCA to lease approximately five acres in Lake Lytal Park from the Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department (PBC Parks) for 50 years with one 50-year extension option. The partnership will bring new facilities, amenities, and improvements to Lake Lytal Park, located at 3645 Gun Club Road in West Palm Beach.

The new YMCA of the Palm Beaches / PBC Parks & Recreation facilities will include:

State-of-the-art health & fitness facilities with expanded equipment offerings

A new Aquatics Center with a competition pool, a dive well, and other water-based recreational activities

Expansive community gathering place for wellness-focused classes and programs

An Olympic-style skate park and training facility

High-tech Teen Center with a STEM Lab, music recording & arts studio, mentoring & job training, teaching kitchen, and a child care center

The anticipated timeline will be:

·Phases l & II: Aquatics, Skate Park, Community Center, and Health & Fitness Facilities –2024

·Phase II: Indoor Gymnasium and Child-Care Center –2025

The agreement ensures that both PBC Parks and the YMCA construct facilities and infrastructure improvements at their own expense. YMCA is currently lining up major donors who might want their namesake attached to this essential community center, located along the busiest east-west corridor (Southern Blvd.) in Palm Beach County, leaving a legacy for years to come.

“Public-private partnerships between YMCAs and municipal Parks and Recreation Departments are thriving throughout the country. We look forward to this cooperative project at Lake Lytal Park being a shining example of how these types of collaborative relationships can greatly benefit the community,” said Tim Coffield, CEO and President of YMCA of the Palm Beaches. “We are grateful for the leadership of County staff, the support of our County Commissioners, and we are excited to bring our collective vision to fruition.”

“The possibility to partner with the YMCA of the Palm Beaches to develop and collocate world class recreation facilities at Lake Lytal Park is a distinctive and timely opportunity that will benefit the residents of Palm Beach County for years to come,” said Eric Call, Director of Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department.

In addition, within two years of the county’s completion of the aquatic facility inside Lake Lytal Park, the YMCA will take over staffing, programming, and operational management of the facility, which is projected to significantly reduce PBC Parks’ operational expenses.

About Lake Lytal Park

Lake Lytal Park is operated by the Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department and is located at 3645 Gun Club Road, West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department recognized nationally for excellence in park and recreation management operates more than 110 parks and recreational facilities and provides organized recreational programs and services for people of all ages and abilities. Visit pbcparks.com for more information.

About YMCA of the Palm Beaches

The YMCA of the Palm Beaches has served the Palm Beach County community for more than 100 years, providing essential programs, activities, and services for thousands of children, seniors, and families annually. As the YMCA embarks on its next chapter, its partnership with Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation at Lake Lytle Park will vastly enhance its ability to offer these services and more to a much larger population within our community. The Y’s mission is to ensure everyone has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive in a safe and nurturing environment, regardless of the ability to pay. For information on how you can help support the Y’s capital project, including naming opportunities, contact Jim Barnes at (561) 968- 9622 x 226. For general information, visit ymcapalmbeaches.org.

YMCA Future Community Center – MAIN OVERVIEW YMCA Lobby YMCA Fitness Center