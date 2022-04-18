Nearly $2 Million Raised for Ukraine Relief by Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, with $250K Donation to Provide Passover Meals

Boca Raton, FL – As the war in Ukraine rages on, nearly 2,000 people in the local community have stepped up by donating roughly $2 million in just six weeks to Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County’s Ukraine Emergency Relief Fund.

This inspiring total includes a $250,000 grant funded by local philanthropist, Robert M. Beren, to ensure Ukrainian Jews and refugees can celebrate Passover, a religious Jewish holiday that begins Friday, April 15 at sundown. This gift is part of a national initiative in partnership with UJA-Federation of New York and the Jewish Funders Network. It’s estimated that Beren’s generous grant will account for seders, the traditional Passover holiday meal, for an estimated 5,000 people.

Before Russia’s attack, Ukraine was home to one of the world’s largest Jewish populations, with an estimated 200,000 Jewish people. This includes thousands of Holocaust survivors, whose profound emotional wounds are reopened as their country is invaded and their lives threatened.

“When we observe Passover, we are reminded of the vision of freedom and deep-rooted connection to our broader Jewish community that we help keep alive through our work at Federation,” shared Michael Hoffman, President and CEO of Jewish Federation. “Mr. Beren’s generous gift, along with the inspiring contributions of thousands in our community, we are giving Ukraine’s Jews the opportunity to enjoy respite from this horrifying situation and celebrate one of our holiest days.”

For decades, Federation has provided hundreds of thousands of dollars to support Ukraine’s Jewish community.One hundred percent of funds raised through Federation’s emergency relief efforts have enabled the nonprofit’s global partners to provide immediate, life-saving assistance for Ukraine’s Jews including securingshelters, establishing medical centers, delivering food and medicine, and helping people make Aliyah (immigrate to Israel).

Locally, Federation’s Jewish Volunteer Center is leading an effort to provide Passover meals for hundreds of frail seniors and struggling individuals. In partnership with MorseLife’s Homebound Mitzvah Program for Passover and The Kind Kitchen of Palm Beach’s Passover Meal Delivery program, the effort is bringing together dozens of volunteers to safely prepare and deliver Passover packages that will help these vulnerable community members enjoy this important holiday.

For more information about Federation and its Ukraine relief efforts, visit jewishpb.org. For more information about Federation’s Jewish Volunteer Center, visit jewishvolunteer.org.

More about Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County

Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County serves as the “city hall” of the Jewish community of the Palm Beaches, impacting the local community, Israel and 70 countries around the world. Powered by the generosity, leadership and volunteerism of community members, Federation works with a network of partners and programs to address causes that affect the Jewish community at home and across the globe. Visit jewishpb.org for more.