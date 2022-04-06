Leading Animal Policy Expert and Best-Selling Author, Mark Cushing, Addresses “The Ethics of Puppies” at American Humane Policy Dinner

Mark L. Cushing and Robin Ganzert

Boca Raton, FL – Guests at the American Humane Sanctuary in West Palm Beach were treated to a special dinner dialogue led by Dr. Robin Ganzert, American Humane president and CEO, and animal policy expert and New York Times bestselling author of Pet Nation, Mark Cushing. This informative discussion focused on “the ethics of puppies” – who has them, who doesn’t and where do those breeds we all love really come from?

“Here in Palm Beach, we love our puppies and to look around, you might not think there’s a critical shortage of supply of high-demand breeds,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, American Humane president and CEO. “But the truth of the matter is that we are facing a critical shortage of puppies in this country.”

“Back in 2005, pets were mainly accessories in American culture,” Mark Cushing said. “Today the transformation from the backyard to our bedrooms has proved to be a major revolution affecting the American family. But against this backdrop we have problems that must be reconciled, including a shortage of veterinarians and increased costs of puppies that not all can afford.”

