Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar Partners with Baby2Baby on Mother’s Day and Father’s Day to Support Children Living in Poverty

(COSTA MESA, CA) April 6, 2022 – Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, a casual dining restaurant known for its handcrafted American food and drink, is celebrating all parents this Mother’s Day and Father’s Day by supporting Baby2Baby’s mission by providing diapers, clothing and the basic necessities to children living in poverty.

During Mother’s Day weekend and Mexican Mother’s Day (between May 6 and May 10) and Father’s Day weekend (between June 17 and June 19), Lazy Dog Restaurant will match up to $15,000 each weekend in guest donations from dining in and ordering online for curbside pickup or delivery. Guests can add a donation to their check-in person or online. Direct contributions can also be made on bit.ly/ldbaby2baby or Lazy Dog’s website. Through Baby2Baby’s extensive network, $1 can provide a day’s worth of diapers for a mom in need.

“We are so grateful to join our guests and Baby2Baby in support of families in our communities,” said John Williams, chief marketing officer for Lazy Dog Restaurants. “We look forward to dedicating Mother’s Day and Father’s Day weekends to all the moms and dads out there.”

In the last 10 years, Baby2Baby has distributed over 200 million items to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals, and underserved schools, as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster. Since the COVID-19 crisis began, Baby2Baby has served over 1 million children impacted by the pandemic across the country.

Lazy Dog Restaurant will provide several opportunities for families to bond during these special occasions. The restaurant will be open for brunch on Saturday and Sunday and families can indulge in house favorites such as Cheesy Eggs + Avocado Toast and Country Chickens + Biscuit. The kids’ menu will have Mother’s Day and Father’s Day cards so children can write loving notes to parents, as well as a fun decorative IOU coupon book featuring a slew of favors such as “complete after-dinner dishes duty,” “breakfast in bed” and “a sparkling clean room.”

Those wishing to celebrate at home can take advantage of Friends + Family Meals, which serve 4-5 people. Highlights include the Fettuccine Alfredo + Caesar Salad and Fried Chicken Meal with hand-dipped buttermilk boneless chicken breasts, red skin potato mash, white country gravy, spiced maple syrup and sautéed spinach with smoked bacon.

For additional information about Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, please visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com. To learn more about Baby2Baby, please visit www.baby2baby.org.

ABOUT LAZY DOG RESTAURANT & BAR

Lazy Dog Restaurant serves handcrafted American food and drink with seasonally inspired ingredients. Influenced by the lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains where Founder Chris Simms spent time with family growing up, Lazy Dog offers the perfect environment for a quick weeknight dinner, a meandering meal with old friends or a big night out. It’s open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch with a full bar program that includes unique and approachable specialty cocktails and a wide selection of craft beers. Guests can continue the experience at home by taking advantage of handcrafted TV dinners made in-house and Lazy Dog’s Beer Club, a quarterly membership program that gives members access to small-batch specialty beers, merchandise and in-restaurant benefits. Lazy Dog has locations throughout California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, Virginia, Florida and Texas with more on the way. For more information, visit www.lazydogrestaurants.com. Follow @LazyDogRestaurants on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT BABY2BABY

Baby2Baby, a non-profit organization led by Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves. In the last 10 years, Baby2Baby has distributed over 200 million items — more than any organization of its kind — to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and underserved schools, as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster. Since the COVID-19 crisis began, Baby2Baby has served over 1 million children across the country impacted by the pandemic. To learn more about Baby2Baby, please visit www.baby2baby.org.

