Kelly Powell-Evans Promoted to Chief Operating Officerat Community Partners South Florida

Kelly Powell-Evans, Community Partners of South Florida

Boca Raton, FL – Community Partners of South Florida (CPSFL) has promoted Kelly Powell-Evans to chief operating officer. Powell-Evans, formerly the organization’s vice president of community services, has a strong history of leading community-based programs and serving as an advocate for children. She will work in close partnership with fellow C-suite executives and oversee vice presidents leading the organization’s strategic priority areas, including housing, mental health, and community services, encouraging a culture of collaboration, continuous improvement, and excellence.

Powell’s experience as vice president community services during the pandemic offered her the opportunity to work closely with leadership, helping CPSFL to pivot and increase services as needs grew. “I realized I had a passion for operations during the pandemic, ensuring everyone in our organization had what they needed to succeed and continue serving our community.” She is proud to join the senior leadership team, recognizing the diverse views they bring to achieve their mission to partner with communities to change the odds for children and families facing social, emotional, and financial adversity. “Our team members are from different backgrounds, bringing a variety of perspectives and innovative ideas to take CPSFL to the next level.”

Powell developed her leadership skills as an entrepreneur, creating the Safe Kids program that works to keep children safe from injury, a commitment she made to children locally and around the world. Internationally, she was part of the team that created the first-ever child passenger safety program in Qatar and served as a member of the Safe Kids Worldwide Advisory Board and as a coordinator of the International Autonomous Vehicles for Children Consortium. In the U.S., Powell-Evans worked on a University of Virginia team to provide training and technical assistance for motor vehicle injury prevention to the country’s 573 federally recognized Native American tribes.

“Kelly has quickly risen through the ranks at Community Partners of South Florida because of her comprehensive management skills, talent for employee development, and dedication to our mission,” said Scott Hansel, CPSFL CEO. “She deeply understands the needs of both residents and employees and how to open up opportunities where families can build great futures.”

Strengthening her bond with employees and overcoming barriers is Powell-Evans’ goal. “The voices of employees and families are most important to me as we walk together side by side to see what we can accomplish together.”

Powell-Evans is a resident of unincorporated central Palm Beach County, FL, and a graduate of Virginia Tech University and Leadership Palm Beach County.

About Community Partners of South Florida

Community Partners of South Florida is a $16 million comprehensive community development nonprofit agency headquartered in Riviera Beach that provides services to families facing social, emotional and financial adversity. By using a unique, breakthrough approach integrating housing and financial empowerment, child and family mental health, and community services, Community Partners creates self-sustaining families and communities and serves as a driver for growing its local economy. For more information about Community Partners of South Florida, visit cp-cto.org. Community Partners is a proud chartered affiliate of NeighborWorks America, a national, nonpartisan nonprofit striving to make every community a place of opportunity. For more information on NeighborWorks America, please contact Hilary Rowe Wiley at [email protected].