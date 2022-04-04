Junior League of Boca Raton’s Week of Impact

Jocelyn Mijares, Shannon Weller- Joe DiMaggio

Boca Raton, FL – Members of the Junior League of Boca Raton made an extra difference in the community during the organization’s 8th annual Week of Impact which took place in March.

Week of Impact projects included participating in a Boca Raton Community Garden cleanup. In addition, 431 boxes of cereal were given to the Farmworker Coordinating Council. Members also wrote 766 letters of encouragement to children at Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital. In conjunction with ISupportTheGirls, 11,459 hygiene products and 478 bras were provided to Place of Hope, Women in Distress and the Guatemalan Maya Center.

“Thanks to our members, we hope underserved children and families in the community will have a little easier time,” said Jamie Sauer, president of the Junior League of Boca Raton. “We collected essential items that will benefit individuals experiencing homelessness, impoverishment or are in distress.”

About the Junior League of Boca Raton

Throughout the year, JLBR members will contribute more than 35,000 volunteer hours and provide more than $250,000 to support our mission of training volunteers, developing the potential of women and improving the South Florida community through impact areas: child welfare, hunger, and nonprofit support. To learn more about the JLBR, please contact the JLBR office at 561-620-2553 or visit www.JLBR.org.Connect on facebook.com/JuniorLeagueBocaRaton or twitter.com/JLBocaRaton