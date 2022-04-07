Junior League of Boca Raton Plans Raise the Bar

Dr. Jacqui Moroco Maloney & Mr. Jack Maloneyjpg

Fun Evening Raises Funds for Endowment Fund

Boca Raton, FL – The Junior League of Boca Raton’s annual fundraiser, Raise the Bar, will be held on Thursday, April 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Rocco’s Tacos, 5250 Town Center Circle. The event will celebrate the 16th anniversary of the Junior League of Boca Raton Endowment Fund, Inc.

Honorary Chairs are Dr. Jacqui Moroco Maloney and Mr. Jack Maloney.

Local celebrity bartenders will include Doug Fash and Forrest Heathcott, Tim Snow and Jerry Fedele, Kimberley Trombly-Burmeister and Barbara James, Rosie Martin and Joe Martin, Jamie Sauer and Reilly Glasser, Kelly Fleming and Melissa Bonaros and Eric Applewhite and Howard Guggenheim.

“We hope everyone will come out to support our celebrity bartenders,” said Jamie Sauer, President of the Junior League of Boca Raton, said. “There’s always a lot of competition between the bartenders to see who raises the most money through tickets and tips.”

Funds raised will benefit the Endowment Fund of the Junior League of Boca Raton which supports the Vegso Community Resource Center (VCRC). This vital community resource offers free trainings for our nonprofit community, free access to the grant library and a place for the community to gather and hold meetings without incurring overhead costs.

Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door and are available at jlbr.org/raising-the-bar. Tickets include two drinks, chips and salsa and guacamole.

About the Junior League of Boca Raton

Throughout the year, JLBR members will contribute more than 35,000 volunteer hours and provide more than $250,000 to support our mission of training volunteers, developing the potential of women and improving the South Florida community through impact areas: child welfare, hunger, and nonprofit support. To learn more about the JLBR, please contact the JLBR office at 561-620-2553 or visit www.JLBR.org. Connect with us on facebook.com/JuniorLeagueBocaRaton or twitter.com/JLBocaRaton