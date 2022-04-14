Job Fair Hosted by ARTIS Senior Living of Boca Raton

(Boca Raton, Florida) A Job Fair will take place Wednesday, April 20th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at ARTIS Senior Living of Boca Raton. The dedicated Memory Care community has openings for Care Partners (HHAs & CNAs,) Coordinators of Health & Wellness (LPNs,) Housekeeping, and Life Enrichment (Activities.) There are both full-time and part-time positions available.

Come be part of an Amazing Community! Competitive pay and SIGN-ON BONUS for those who qualify!



• $2500 Sign-on Bonus for Coordinators of Health & Wellness (LPNs)

• $1000 Sign-on Bonus for Care Partners (HHAs & CNAs)

• $1000 Sign-on Bonus for Housekeeping

• $1000 Sign-on Bonus for Life Enrichment



For more information or to schedule an individual appointment, please call 561-571-7281

Light refreshments will be served.

Held at: ARTIS Senior Living of Boca Raton, 5910 N. Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33487