Job Fair Hosted by ARTIS Senior Living of Boca Raton
(Boca Raton, Florida) A Job Fair will take place Wednesday, April 20th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at ARTIS Senior Living of Boca Raton. The dedicated Memory Care community has openings for Care Partners (HHAs & CNAs,) Coordinators of Health & Wellness (LPNs,) Housekeeping, and Life Enrichment (Activities.) There are both full-time and part-time positions available.
Come be part of an Amazing Community! Competitive pay and SIGN-ON BONUS for those who qualify!
• $2500 Sign-on Bonus for Coordinators of Health & Wellness (LPNs)
• $1000 Sign-on Bonus for Care Partners (HHAs & CNAs)
• $1000 Sign-on Bonus for Housekeeping
• $1000 Sign-on Bonus for Life Enrichment
For more information or to schedule an individual appointment, please call 561-571-7281
Light refreshments will be served.
Held at: ARTIS Senior Living of Boca Raton, 5910 N. Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33487